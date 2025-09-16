Summary

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ (“GLC with EQ Technology”, to give it its full name) is a mid-sized electric SUV that was revealed in September 2025 at the Munich motor show. It is set to go on sale in the UK in the first half of 2026.

The GLC EQ effectively replaces the previous Mercedes EQC, which was sold between 2019 and 2023. The new name reflects Mercedes’ latest plan to simplify its complex and confusing naming strategy, where ‘EQ’ names will be phased out and electric models will be aligned with their fossil fuel-powered equivalents.

As such, the GLC EQ is a similar size to the petrol/diesel/hybrid GLC, which was launched in 2022. However, the two cars are completely different vehicles, with the EQ model being designed and constructed as a dedicated EV (rather than being adapted from a petrol model like the company’s smaller SUVs, the EQA and EQB), so we’re not sure if this is really reducing confusion.

The GLC EQ is the first model in a new range of Mercedes-Benz EVs, and showcases the company’s latest design and engineering directions. This is most notable by the enormous light-up chromed grille, along with multiple three-pointed star motifs in the LED headlights and tail lights. You can expect to see the same themes repeated on a whole range of new Mercedes models in coming years.

Mercedes claims significant improvements in performance, efficiency and range from its latest electric powertrain. The launch-edition GLC 400 produces about 490hp and is likely to claim an official battery range of about 440 miles, but final figures will be announced closer to the car’s UK arrival. There will also be more versions added to the range in the coming months, presumably including cheaper models with less power and a smaller battery.

Inside, the new GLC EQ is dominated by an enormous touchscreen that stretches across the entire dashboard. There is also a more advanced voice control system, driven by the compay’s latest software system and powered by advanced processors. Being a dedicated EV, cabin space is a bit better than the petrol GLC in both the front and rear.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is due to arrive in the UK by the summer of 2026. We’ll have full UK pricing and specification details as soon as they become available.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive

Price: TBA (from approx. £60,000) Launched: Autumn 2025

UK on sale date: Spring 2026

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

No media rating

As of September 2025, we don’t have any reviews of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ. We expect to see first reviews from the global launch in late 2025, with the first UK-based reviews in early 2026.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2025, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2025, the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the GLC EQ is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is a brand-new model, so we won’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the GLC EQ, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

Overall rating A 82% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Mercedes-Benz’s standard new car warranty is not much better than the bare minimum offered by car companies in the UK, running for three years, with no limit on mileage.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, there’s an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, there's an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

As of September 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ. However, recall information is updated very regularly (even though the car has not yet gone on sale in the UK), so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz GLC family at The Car Expert

