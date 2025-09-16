fbpx
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ (2026 onwards) ER wallpaper

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ (“GLC with EQ Technology”, to give it its full name) is a mid-sized electric SUV that was revealed in September 2025 at the Munich motor show. It is set to go on sale in the UK in the first half of 2026.

The GLC EQ effectively replaces the previous Mercedes EQC, which was sold between 2019 and 2023. The new name reflects Mercedes’ latest plan to simplify its complex and confusing naming strategy, where ‘EQ’ names will be phased out and electric models will be aligned with their fossil fuel-powered equivalents.

As such, the GLC EQ is a similar size to the petrol/diesel/hybrid GLC, which was launched in 2022. However, the two cars are completely different vehicles, with the EQ model being designed and constructed as a dedicated EV (rather than being adapted from a petrol model like the company’s smaller SUVs, the EQA and EQB), so we’re not sure if this is really reducing confusion.

The GLC EQ is the first model in a new range of Mercedes-Benz EVs, and showcases the company’s latest design and engineering directions. This is most notable by the enormous light-up chromed grille, along with multiple three-pointed star motifs in the LED headlights and tail lights. You can expect to see the same themes repeated on a whole range of new Mercedes models in coming years.

Mercedes claims significant improvements in performance, efficiency and range from its latest electric powertrain. The launch-edition GLC 400 produces about 490hp and is likely to claim an official battery range of about 440 miles, but final figures will be announced closer to the car’s UK arrival. There will also be more versions added to the range in the coming months, presumably including cheaper models with less power and a smaller battery.

Inside, the new GLC EQ is dominated by an enormous touchscreen that stretches across the entire dashboard. There is also a more advanced voice control system, driven by the compay’s latest software system and powered by advanced processors. Being a dedicated EV, cabin space is a bit better than the petrol GLC in both the front and rear.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is due to arrive in the UK by the summer of 2026. We’ll have full UK pricing and specification details as soon as they become available.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ – need to know

  • Brand-new model, not based on the petrol/diesel/hybrid GLC model
  • First model to carry latest Mercedes styling and engineering themes
  • Slightly larger inside than petrol/diesel/hybrid GLC
  • Significantly better performance and battery range than previous EQC
  • On sale in the UK by Summer 2026

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive
Price: TBA (from approx. £60,000)

Launched: Autumn 2025
UK on sale date: Spring 2026

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ - front
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ - rear
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ - dashboard
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ - frunk

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

Overall ratingA82%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Mercedes-Benz’s standard new car warranty is not much better than the bare minimum offered by car companies in the UK, running for three years, with no limit on mileage.

In addition to the standard new car warranty, there’s an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ

As of September 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ. However, recall information is updated very regularly (even though the car has not yet gone on sale in the UK), so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia EV6Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 2 | Porsche Macan Electric | Skoda Enyaq | Smart #3 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4

