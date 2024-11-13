fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Porsche Macan Electric

(2024 - present)

Porsche Macan Electric (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

70
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

79
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

59
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

70
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

79
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

A

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Summary

The Porsche Macan Electric is a battery-powered SUV which became available to order in the UK in the early months of 2024.

Designed as the eventual replacement for the original petrol-powered Porsche Macan – which is still on sale – the Macan Electric is built on the same foundations as the electric Audi Q6 e-tron, but as What Car?’s Neil Winn explains, “Porsche has put a lot of time and effort into making sure that, the Macan feels very different.”

“It feels like a Porsche in all the right ways”, says the Auto Express team, “cutting-edge technology, a carefully crafted cabin, and sharp, approachable driving dynamics” which combine to make the Macan Electric “one of the best all-round electric cars on the market.”

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research agrees, adding that the electric SUV “delivers sports car performance”, but that it is also “expensive” to buy outright, and the car’s extensive options list can quickly raise the already steep pricing.

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 70%. Beyond the car’s impressive collection of UK review scores, this overall score is hindered by high-than-average running costs.

Macan Electric highlights

  • Competitive battery range
  • Superb steering and impressive performance
  • High-quality tech-laden interior

Macan Electric lowlights

  • Expensive, base price and up
  • ‘Sports Plus’ driving mode is too stiff
  • Visibility could be better

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £68,500 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Porsche Macan Electric 4 (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Macan S
Porsche Macan Electric 4 (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Macan S
Porsche Macan Electric Turbo (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Macan Turbo
Porsche Macan Electric Turbo (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Macan Turbo
Porsche Macan Electric (2024) interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Evo

+

Motoring Research

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Macan Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models378 milesA367 – 398 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.8 m/KWhC3.7 – 4 m/KWhC – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models50F50 – 50F – F

As you might expect, the Porsche Macan Electric is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Starting with the good news, the SUV’s average battery range of 378 miles (ranging from 367 miles to 398 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the average electric car. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) however, is not as high as much cheaper electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq.

The car’s insurance premiums are also in the most expensive bracket.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Porsche Macan Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Macan Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Porsche Macan Electric

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Porsche Macan Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Porsche dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Macan Electric has received.

2024

  • The Sunday Times Motor Awards Car of the Year
  • Top Gear Awards – Best Electric Car + Best Electric Sports SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Porsche Macan Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More news, reviews and information about the Porsche Macan at The Car Expert

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

New all-electric Porsche Macan debuts

New all-electric Porsche Macan debuts

The best new petrol SUVs for every budget

The best new petrol SUVs for every budget

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £75K

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £75K

Best medium SUVs of 2022

Best medium SUVs of 2022

Porsche unveils ‘more agile’ Macan T SUV

Porsche unveils ‘more agile’ Macan T SUV

Porsche Macan SUV faster than a 911

Porsche Macan SUV faster than a 911

Next Porsche Macan to be electric only

Next Porsche Macan to be electric only

Porsche Macan Turbo test drive

Porsche Macan Turbo test drive

Porsche ditches diesel

Porsche ditches diesel

Porsche Macan S test drive

Porsche Macan S test drive

Buy a Porsche Macan Electric

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Porsche Macan Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Porsche Macan Electric

If you’re looking to lease a new Porsche Macan Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Porsche Macan Electric

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Porsche Macan Electric is an impressive SUV all-rounder, with pace, practicality, agile handling and a competitive battery range.Porsche Macan Electric

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved