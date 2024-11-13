Porsche Macan Electric (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Porsche Macan Electric is a battery-powered SUV which became available to order in the UK in the early months of 2024.

Designed as the eventual replacement for the original petrol-powered Porsche Macan – which is still on sale – the Macan Electric is built on the same foundations as the electric Audi Q6 e-tron, but as What Car?’s Neil Winn explains, “Porsche has put a lot of time and effort into making sure that, the Macan feels very different.”

“It feels like a Porsche in all the right ways”, says the Auto Express team, “cutting-edge technology, a carefully crafted cabin, and sharp, approachable driving dynamics” which combine to make the Macan Electric “one of the best all-round electric cars on the market.”

Tim Pitt of Motoring Research agrees, adding that the electric SUV “delivers sports car performance”, but that it is also “expensive” to buy outright, and the car’s extensive options list can quickly raise the already steep pricing.

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 70%. Beyond the car’s impressive collection of UK review scores, this overall score is hindered by high-than-average running costs.

Macan Electric highlights Competitive battery range

Superb steering and impressive performance

High-quality tech-laden interior Macan Electric lowlights Expensive, base price and up

‘Sports Plus’ driving mode is too stiff

Visibility could be better

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £68,500 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Porsche Macan Electric feels like a Porsche in all the right ways: cutting-edge technology, a carefully crafted cabin, and sharp, approachable driving dynamics. It all adds up to make this one of the best all-round electric cars on the market. The Turbo is faster, but the more sensible Macan 4 Electric is our pick of the range. Just be careful with the options list; you can make this a six-figure SUV without too much effort.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe, Richard Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Porsche Macan Electric jacks up and expands the cabin ambience of a Taycan rather well, and has more driver appeal than most electric SUVs – though it’s no dynamic phenomenon.”

Author: Richard Lane, Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Porsche Macan Electric should be a recipe for huge success. With the sort of performance the four-wheel drive models offer, no-one who bought the last Macan will be disappointed with this one. But we still can’t help but think the four-wheel drive, air-sprung cars aren’t worth the extra money over the most basic rear-wheel drive model. It’s a purer, simpler experience that feels more authentic. Plus, the base model is still anything but slow.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“It may have ditched its combustion engine for electric power, but the Porsche Macan Electric feels as dynamic and special as a Porsche should.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Porsche Macan Electric is a handsome SUV inside and out, and it’s great fun to drive, but some missing safety kit is disappointing.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Macan has all the technology, quality and driver engagement needed to place it up with the best in its class.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It drives like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, smells like a Porsche and, well, it’s a Porsche. And everything that you expect of that – and probably more thanks to the electric power, rather than less. Plus, it’s usefully comfy and roomy.”

Author: Nicki Shields

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Macan’s strengths go beyond its raw speed, and while the Turbo gives back more to the driver, the 4 still gets the same excellent refinement, tech and high-quality interior.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The electric Porsche Macan is a practical premium SUV that delivers sports car performance and drives with typical Porsche agility. However, it is also expensive and quite spec-dependent, so our advice is to keep it simple.”

Author: Tim Pitt

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a well-equipped, practical and fast electric SUV that, apart from the four-wheel drive models’ average battery efficiency, makes very few compromises. If you have the means to buy one, we’re sure you’ll enjoy owning it.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Macan (entry-level)

Score: 9 / 10

“Award-winning electric SUV gains greater bandwidth.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Model reviewed: Macan 4

Score: 9 / 10

“A typically polished Porsche performance.”

Author: Shane O’Donoghue

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Macan 4

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a Macan, Porsche produces a perfectly adequate one with a piston engine. For some folk lucky enough to run a car through a business, or with a choice of company car, the battery Macan makes sound financial sense and drives supremely well. But for the rest of us who actually buy our cars, the choice is a lot less clear cut.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Porsche nails the mid-sized electric SUV. No huge technological leaps, but absolutely solid in all areas. Best-in-class.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review What Car? + Score: 10 / 10

“In Turbo guise the Porsche Macan Electric is the best-handling electric SUV we’ve ever tested – but it’s not the only model in the range that’s great to drive. The entry-level Macan has a simple and appealing rear-wheel-drive fun factor, the 4 will keep most buyers entertained and the 4S begins to get into the Turbo’s territory for outright pace, grip and agility. All that’s available with one of the longest official ranges you can get.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Porsche Macan Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Macan Electric is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 378 miles A 367 – 398 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.8 m/KWh C 3.7 – 4 m/KWh C – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 50 F 50 – 50 F – F

As you might expect, the Porsche Macan Electric is a rather expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Starting with the good news, the SUV’s average battery range of 378 miles (ranging from 367 miles to 398 miles depending on the model you choose) is excellent when compared to the average electric car. Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) however, is not as high as much cheaper electric SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq.

The car’s insurance premiums are also in the most expensive bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Porsche Macan Electric to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Macan Electric, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Porsche Macan Electric

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Porsche Macan Electric. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Porsche dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Macan Electric has received.

2024 The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Car of the Year

Top Gear Awards – Best Electric Car + Best Electric Sports SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Porsche Macan Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Porsche Macan at The Car Expert

Buy a Porsche Macan Electric

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Porsche Macan Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Porsche Macan Electric

If you’re looking to lease a new Porsche Macan Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Porsche Macan Electric

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)