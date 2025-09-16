Mercedes reveals electric GLC EQ

A new electric “GLC with EQ Technology” mid-sized SUV has been introduced by Mercedes-Benz at the Munich motor show.

This is an all-new model built on an all-new EV platform, rather than being based on a petrol model like the company’s smaller electric EVs, the EQA and EQB.

It essentially replaces the previous EQC, with the new name reflecting Mercedes’ desire to start cleaning up its confusing naming policy. Dedicated ‘EQ’ model names are being phased out, with new models sharing their names with similarly sized petrol models, even if the vehicles are completely different. So this car is a completely different vehicle to the petrol/diesel/hybrid GLC launched a few years ago. Unfortunately, “GLC with EQ Technology” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue and normal humans are unlikely to ever refer to it as such, so the naming confusion is unlikely to end soon.

The new electric GLC is set to go head-to-head with the all-new BMW iX3 next year, as well as the still-fresh Audi Q6 e-tron and a multitude of other electric SUVs crowding into the UK market.

As with the BMW iX3, Mercedes claims that the new GLC EQ is the first in a new line of cars, showcasing the company’s new house style and engineering priorities. The most obvious example of this is the enormous light-up chromed grille, along with multiple three-pointed star motifs in the LED headlights and tail lights.

The cabin also reflects Mercedes’ latest design philosophy, featuring a dashboard that’s almost entirely screen-based. This is an evolution of the ‘hyperscreens’ available on the EQE and EQS models, measuring 39 inches in size and spanning the entire dashboard from driver to passenger. There’s also extensive ambient lighting that the driver can customise at length. The whole thing is powered by Mercedes’ latest operating system, which claims to use AI to make voice commands more natural and conversational.

Compared to the fossil fuel-powered GLC, the electric GLC offers more headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. As well as the regular boot, which can swallow 570 litres of luggage, there’s an additional frunk (‘front trunk’) under the bonnet that can take a very decent 128 litres – much better than most electric SUVs.

Unsurprisingly for a latest-generation electric vehicle, Mercedes-Benz claims that the new GLC EQ offers significant improvements in performance, efficiency and driving range. The launch model will be the GLC 400, which is all-wheel drive and offers 360kW (490hp) of power. The motor is supplied by a 94kWh battery, which should yield a driving range of about 440 miles on official government lab tests. Exact distances will be available once UK pricing and specification are confirmed.

Further down the road, there will be up to four more GLC EQ variants. We don’t have any more information on these at this time, but they are likely to include entry-level models that should be substantially cheaper than the launch-spec GLC 400.