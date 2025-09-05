New electric BMW iX3 revealed

BMW has revealed the second-generation iX3 SUV, the first model of its vaunted new ‘Neue Klasse’ programme, ahead of the Munich motor show that starts next week.

The all-new BMW iX3 SUV, which will arrive in the UK in March, is essentially a clean-slate design that marks the beginning of a new generation of BMW models – both electric- and combustion-powered.

‘Neue Klasse’ is a name that BMW enthusiasts will be familiar with as it was originally given to a BMW saloon range launched in the 1960s, which was a similarly substantial break with the company’s past and previewed its next generation of cars.

The original Neue Klasse range was so influential that it went on to influence BMW’s design and engineering principles for the next 40 years. Earmarked as the start of a new era for the brand, BMW has similarly lofty ambitions for a whole host of new models slated for release over the next couple of years.

Although the company built its reputation on compact sports saloons and coupés, it’s no great surprise that the model chosen to debut the latest Neue Klasse philosophy is a mid-sized SUV – after all, this is the contemporary equivalent of a 1990s 3 Series saloon. If you still prefer saloons to SUVs, however, you’ll be pleased to know that the next Neue Klasse model will be the first all-electric 3 Series saloon, due next year.

The iX3’s striking exterior design is a clear departure from BMW styling over the last 20 years. As with many new cars, the exterior is shorn of almost all ornamentation, but BMW eschews soft and rounded styling in favour of crisp and sharp detailing. The kidney grille and trim surrounds may look like chrome in photos, but are actually strips of light.

At launch, only one powertrain option will be available at launch – the top-end, all-wheel drive ‘xDrive 50’, which is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 470hp. The motor is paired with a huge 109kWh battery, meaning an official driving range of about 500 miles. Further powertrain options will arrive at a later date, including an entry-level, single-engined rear-wheel drive model.

That 500-mile range is a significant boost over the original BMW iX3, whose 80kWh battery was officially rated at 285 miles. BMW claims that its Neue Klasse architecture helps generate these improvements by attacking multiple areas throughout the car. The powertrain is about 40% more efficient than the old model, as well as being 10% lighter, which helps explain how a 36% larger battery leads to a 75% improvement in driving range. It also charges 30% faster and is 20% cheaper to manufacture.

Performance is plenty, with 0-60mph coming up in less than five seconds. More importantly for most potential customers, the new iX3 can charge very quickly at up to 400kW if you can find the right charging station (which we don’t have yet in the UK, but will be coming eventually). At 400kW, the car can add 230 miles of range in just ten minutes. If you’re hooked up to a 350kW charger running at full speed in the UK, that would still give you about 200 miles in ten minutes.

The Neue Klasse models will also include bidirectional charging, including V2L (vehicle-to-load) for powering devices from the car and V2H (vehicle-to-home), which allows you to use your car’s battery to power your house if you have a suitable home wallbox.

While the exterior styling is certainly dramatic, it’s nowhere near as radically redesigned as the interior. The steering wheel is square-shaped and filled with buttons to control various systems, while customisable ambient LED lighting is arranged across the dashboard, door panels and footwells.

In addition to the usual large central touchscreen, there’s also a full-width projection at the base of the windscreen. BMW calls this ‘Panoramic iDrive’ – it looks like a digital screen, but is actually projected like a head-up display. Various sections of this strip can be configured with different information. An augmented reality head-up display feature is available for an extra fee, which projects 3D navigation information onto the windscreen. Underpinning it all is the latest version of BMW’s operating system, which also brings vastly more processing power and entertainment apps like Spotify, YouTube, Disney+ and so on.

While the exact launch date is yet to be announced, the new BMW iX3 will be available in the UK with a choice of three different trim levels: standard, M Sport and M Sport Pro. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, and the brand’s ‘Driving Assistant Plus’ package. Higher trims introduce cosmetic M Sport exterior styling packs, as well as adaptive LED headlights (M Sport Pro only).

UK pricing will begin at just under £59k, with first UK deliveries of the ’50 xDrive’ in March 2026.