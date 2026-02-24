Summary

The Xpeng G6 is an all-electric mid-sized SUV, and its arrival marks the debut of Chinese marque Xpeng in the UK. First unveiled in 2023, the model launched in the UK in Spring 2025.

Described by Neil Briscoe of Auto Express as “verging on being desirable” and by James Morris of Which EV? as “the start of something special”, reviewer opinion on the G6 varies but is largely positive – the SUV collecting a solid set of UK-based review scores and favourable comparisons to established rivals.

“”The Xpeng G6 is like a Tesla Model Y with the benefit of hindsight”, says Steve Fowler of The Independent, “bettering its big rival in many key areas especially quality and comfort – and on price.” Parker’s Ted Welford agrees, explaining that the G6’s interior is “generally easier to work with.”

The Top Gear team commended the car for its comfort and space, but concluded “this is not a car for involved drivers”, as the G6 offers a more tech-led experience than most of the long-standing carmakers currently offer.

As of February 2026, the Xpeng G6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%.

G6 highlights Well-equipped and well-furnished

Spacious and comfortable

Competitively priced G6 lowlights Rather vague steering

Over-reliance on central touchscreen

Not an exciting drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £39,990 Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Xpeng G6 is a Chinese newcomer that offers a lot of space, is easy to drive and comes with intuitive technology that will impress many.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7.7 / 10 Read full review

“The Xpeng G6 is a practical electric car with great software and a good range, but it’s not as good to drive as a Tesla Model Y.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: AWD Performance

Score: 7 / 10

“Can you improve an EV by making its battery smaller? It would seem so, as the updated XPeng G6 feels more convincing than the original version, and the rapid Black Edition model is verging on being desirable. The cabin quality has been improved, and the charging experience is remarkable. It just needs to be more fun to drive.”

Author: Neil Briscoe

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“First XPeng to arrive in the UK sets a high bar for what’s to come; competitive and decent value, the XPeng G6 is a worthy rival to the Tesla Model Y.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Long Range, Single Motor

Score: 8 / 10

“The Xpeng G6 appeals to the head rather than the heart, with its long, reliable range, fast charging, comfortable and specious interior, plus what great value it is compared with rivals. Where the G6 package falls down is on the move. It is a tidy enough drive, but the Renault and Skoda offer more. “

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 8 / 10

“Xpeng has tried its hardest to keep up with the very best in what is possibly one of the most crowded classes of EV right now, and has mostly succeeded. The G6 is smooth, refined, spacious and well built – making it more than competitive enough against Tesla’s Model Y. Is it perfect? No. It’s also as bland as a Model Y to look at (perhaps even more so) and far from the most interesting thing to drive but offers it plenty else besides.”

Author: Jake Groves, Ted Welford

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The XPeng G6 is good to drive, boasts a spacious interior and is well equipped, so you shouldn’t discount it on the basis of never having heard of the brand before. Despite generic styling and some fiddly infotainment, XPeng is clearly hoping to make an impact with the G6, and a competitive warranty should also help sweeten the deal.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: RWD Long Range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Xpeng G6 takes things to the next level. The driving experience has a genuinely premium feel, it has a long range, ultra-rapid charging, lots of space, and the latest technology. And all that for under £40,000 for the G6 RWD Standard Range model, and under £45,000 for the G6 RWD Long Range model, meaning that the G6 is priced more competitively than many rivals.

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“XPeng’s first venture into the UK market is, in many ways, an impressive one. The Chinese firm has delivered a slick, premium SUV with a well-built and comfortable interior, at a price that undercuts many rivals. It’s decent value for money if you can live with its flaws.”

Author: Phill Tromans

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not the best electric SUV you can buy, but we prefer it to the hugely popular Tesla Model Y. It feels better-built, is more comfortable and its interior is generally easier to work with.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Regit Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Xpeng G6 is yet another excellent value-for-money EV from China that will be gaining plenty of traction thanks to its style, kit, handling and asking price.”

Read review The Independent Score: 9 / 10

“The Xpeng G6 is like a Tesla Model Y with the benefit of hindsight, bettering its big rival in many key areas especially quality and comfort – and on price. It shows that Xpeng could be Tesla’s biggest challenger yet.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It pushes the human into the background. If you’re happy to feel like you’re being transported, that’s fine. This is not a car for involved drivers.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review Which EV? Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Xpeng G6 has definite promise – if the price is right. It has a strong sense of quality and a high level of technology, with good range and performance plus practical space for passengers and cargo. With more models coming from the brand over the next couple of years, this could be the start of something special. But the G6 will face plenty of competition, particularly from Tesla’s market-leading Model Y.”

Author: James Morris

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 88%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 75%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Xpeng G6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the G6 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 312 miles A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 3.6 m/KWh D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 44 E

The Xpeng G6 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While the car’s average battery range of 312 miles (ranging from 270 to 354 miles) is competitive in the medium SUV class, the Xpeng is predicted to sit in a high insurance bracket. Many close rivals, such as the Ford Explorer and Volkswagen ID.4 are estimated to be cheaper to insure. That is possibly due to Xpeng’s unknown reliability record. That said, the Tesla Model Y is predicted to sit in an even higher insurance bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Xpeng G6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the G6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Xpeng G6

Overall rating A 95% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Xpeng’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the G6.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Xpeng G6

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Xpeng G6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Xpeng dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Xpeng G6 has received

2025 Company Car & Van Magazine Awards – Best Executive car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Xpeng G6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BYD Sealion 7 | Changan Deepal S07 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Explorer | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot E-3008 | Polestar 4 | Porsche Macan Electric | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Suzuki e Vitara | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Xpeng G6 at The Car Expert

