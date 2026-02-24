Find an Expert Rating: 
Xpeng G6

(2025 - present)

Xpeng G6 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

76
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

68
%
C

Safety Rating:

84
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Running Costs:

65
%
C

Warranty Rating:

95
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Xpeng G6 is an all-electric mid-sized SUV, and its arrival marks the debut of Chinese marque Xpeng in the UK. First unveiled in 2023, the model launched in the UK in Spring 2025.

Described by Neil Briscoe of Auto Express as “verging on being desirable” and by James Morris of Which EV? as “the start of something special”, reviewer opinion on the G6 varies but is largely positive – the SUV collecting a solid set of UK-based review scores and favourable comparisons to established rivals.

“”The Xpeng G6 is like a Tesla Model Y with the benefit of hindsight”, says Steve Fowler of The Independent, “bettering its big rival in many key areas especially quality and comfort – and on price.” Parker’s Ted Welford agrees, explaining that the G6’s interior is “generally easier to work with.”

The Top Gear team commended the car for its comfort and space, but concluded “this is not a car for involved drivers”, as the G6 offers a more tech-led experience than most of the long-standing carmakers currently offer.

As of February 2026, the Xpeng G6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76%.

G6 highlights

  • Well-equipped and well-furnished
  • Spacious and comfortable
  • Competitively priced

G6 lowlights

  • Rather vague steering
  • Over-reliance on central touchscreen
  • Not an exciting drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £39,990

Launched: Spring 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Xpeng G6 front view | Expert Rating
Xpeng G6 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

Featured reviews

“The Xpeng G6 is a Chinese newcomer that offers a lot of space, is easy to drive and comes with intuitive technology that will impress many.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.7 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Andrew Charman

“The Xpeng G6 is a practical electric car with great software and a good range, but it’s not as good to drive as a Tesla Model Y.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Express

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Green Car Guide

Heycar

Parkers

Regit

The Independent

Top Gear

Which EV?

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 75%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2026, the Xpeng G6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the G6 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models312 milesA
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.6 m/KWhD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models44E

The Xpeng G6 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While the car’s average battery range of 312 miles (ranging from 270 to 354 miles) is competitive in the medium SUV class, the Xpeng is predicted to sit in a high insurance bracket. Many close rivals, such as the Ford Explorer and Volkswagen ID.4 are estimated to be cheaper to insure. That is possibly due to Xpeng’s unknown reliability record. That said, the Tesla Model Y is predicted to sit in an even higher insurance bracket.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Xpeng G6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the G6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Xpeng G6

Overall ratingA95%
New car warranty duration5 years
New car warranty mileageUnlimited miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Xpeng’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the G6.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this electric SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Xpeng G6

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Xpeng G6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Xpeng dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Xpeng G6 has received

2025

  • Company Car & Van Magazine Awards – Best Executive car

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Xpeng G6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BYD Sealion 7 | Changan Deepal S07 | Citroën ë-C5 Aircross | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Explorer | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQB | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot E-3008 | Polestar 4 | Porsche Macan Electric | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Suzuki e Vitara | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Xpeng G6 at The Car Expert

Xpeng G6 review

Xpeng G6 review

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Electric XPeng G6 to arrive in March

Electric XPeng G6 to arrive in March

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Xpeng G6 is a serious Tesla Model Y competitor with impressive interior quality and on-board tech for a cheaper price.Xpeng G6

