Electric XPeng G6 to arrive in March

Chinese manufacturer XPeng will officially launch in the UK this year, starting with the arrival of its electric G6 coupé-SUV which is now available to pre-order online.

While it may be an unfamiliar name in the UK, XPeng has been in business since 2014 and already has a sales presence in the likes of Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Sweden.

Acknowledging that a successful introduction to the UK market is crucial for the brand’s future in Europe, the brand says it is confident that its cars will “resonate with UK consumers, offering exceptional quality, innovation, and an outstanding driving experience.”

Now available to configure on the marque’s website, the G6 range includes ‘Standard Range’ and ‘Long Range’ versions which are both rear-wheel drive. The electric family car will reportedly be able to muster up to 354 miles on a single charge with a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.2 seconds. Using a rapid charging station, the car’s battery can be topped up from 10% to 80% battery in around 20 minutes.

Perhaps the biggest draw to this model will be the extensive standard equipment list, which includes 20-inch alloy wheels with Michelin tyres, a panoramic glass roof, heated and leatherette-covered seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and an 18-speaker sound system.

The first G6 pre-orders are scheduled to arrive on UK roads in March, with pricing starting at £40k. XPeng also has plans to open 20 dealerships in Britain by the year’s end, to ensure that the brand has a “strong local presence” and widespread customer support network.

XPeng plans to expand its UK offering beyond the G6 with its P7+ saloon, its seven-seater X9 people carrier and its flagship G9 SUV down the line – these models being showcased at the brand’s recent launch event in London.