fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Changan Deepal S07

Changan Deepal 07 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Deepal S07 is a battery-powered SUV and the first model to launch in the UK from Chinese newcomer Changan.

Posing a leftfield sales challenge to electric SUVs from established brands, like the Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y and Cupra Tavascan, as well as Chinese alternatives like the BYD Sealion 7, the Changan Deepal S07 has been highlights by the British motoring media for its value-for-money pricing and its roomy high-quality interior.

Beyond “a few tricksy digital easter eggs” like a “great” stereo, and “twinkly” interior and exterior lighting, Top Gear’s Paul Horell asserts that the SUV excells at offering “rational stuff”, including “good safety ratings, space for everyone, long warranty, loads of kit, a headline-grabbing price.”

“But the underlying ride quality and unimpressive efficiency allied to slow DC charging are considerable debits”, says Phil McNamara of Auto Express. “The S07 may be better to drive than some Chinese contenders – but overall it’s a pretty unremarkable car.”

While there are a number of published UK reviews of the Deepal S07, we don’t have enough data to give this Changan model an Expert Rating score just yet.

Deepal S07 highlights

  • Competitive battery range
  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Spacious interior and plenty of storage space
  • High quality cabin trim

Deepal S07 lowlights

  • Rather fiddly infotainment
  • Rivals are more efficient and charge faster
  • Alternatives have a more comfortable ride

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-to-large SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £39,990 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Changan Deepal 07 front view | Expert Rating
Changan Deepal 07 rear view | Expert Rating
Changan Deepal 07 front interior view | Expert Rating
Changan Deepal 07 rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Changan Deepal S07 has lots of kit, loads of space and passable performance, all at a competitive price. But the underlying ride quality and unimpressive efficiency allied to slow DC charging are considerable debits. The S07 may be better to drive than some Chinese contenders – but overall it’s a pretty unremarkable car.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Phil McNamara

More reviews

Auto Trader

Electrifying.com

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 95%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2025, the Deepal S07 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Deepal S07 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Deepal S07. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Deepal S07 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the S07, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Deepal S07

As of September 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Deepal S07. However, recall information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Changan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Deepal S07, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BYD Sealion 7 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Capri | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot E-3008 | Polestar 4 | Porsche Macan Electric | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Vauxhall Grandland Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Changan range at The Car Expert

Who or what is Changan?

Who or what is Changan?

Buy a Deepal S07

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Deepal S07, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Deepal S07

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved