Summary

The Deepal S07 is a battery-powered SUV and the first model to launch in the UK from Chinese newcomer Changan.

Posing a leftfield sales challenge to electric SUVs from established brands, like the Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y and Cupra Tavascan, as well as Chinese alternatives like the BYD Sealion 7, the Changan Deepal S07 has been highlights by the British motoring media for its value-for-money pricing and its roomy high-quality interior.

Beyond “a few tricksy digital easter eggs” like a “great” stereo, and “twinkly” interior and exterior lighting, Top Gear’s Paul Horell asserts that the SUV excells at offering “rational stuff”, including “good safety ratings, space for everyone, long warranty, loads of kit, a headline-grabbing price.”

“But the underlying ride quality and unimpressive efficiency allied to slow DC charging are considerable debits”, says Phil McNamara of Auto Express. “The S07 may be better to drive than some Chinese contenders – but overall it’s a pretty unremarkable car.”

While there are a number of published UK reviews of the Deepal S07, we don’t have enough data to give this Changan model an Expert Rating score just yet.

Deepal S07 highlights Competitive battery range

Well-equipped as standard

Spacious interior and plenty of storage space

High quality cabin trim Deepal S07 lowlights Rather fiddly infotainment

Rivals are more efficient and charge faster

Alternatives have a more comfortable ride

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-to-large SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £39,990 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Changan Deepal S07 has lots of kit, loads of space and passable performance, all at a competitive price. But the underlying ride quality and unimpressive efficiency allied to slow DC charging are considerable debits. The S07 may be better to drive than some Chinese contenders – but overall it’s a pretty unremarkable car.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Changan Deepal S07 is a sleek and competitively priced electric SUV aimed squarely at the likes of the VW ID.4. It looks cracking value against European equivalents, and has a level of polish absent in many of its Chinese rivals. An impressive opening gambit.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Deepal S07 is a bold debut. It’s stylish, packed with tech, and feels impressively plush inside. Factor in the generous spec and sub-£40k price, and it’s a tempting package on paper.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“European design and engineering means it looks and drives better than rival Chinese-brand crossovers. But not enough to overcome annoying screen and inefficiency.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 95%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2025, the Deepal S07 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Deepal S07 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Deepal S07. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of September 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Deepal S07 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the S07, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Deepal S07

As of September 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Deepal S07. However, recall information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Changan dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Deepal S07, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BYD Sealion 7 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Capri | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Leapmotor C10 | Lexus RZ | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Omoda E5 | Peugeot E-3008 | Polestar 4 | Porsche Macan Electric | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Vauxhall Grandland Electric

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Changan range at The Car Expert

Buy a Deepal S07

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Deepal S07, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)