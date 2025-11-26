fbpx
Coming soon

MG S6 EV

MG S6 EV (2025 onwards) ER wallpaper

Summary

The MG S6 EV is a medium-large electric SUV, which sits above the smaller MG S5 EV and is similar in size to the MG HS, which is a petrol and plug-in hybrid SUV. It was launched in late 2025.

The S6 EV is built on the same basic platform as the MG S5 EV and the MG 4 hatchback, and is offered with a 77kWh battery. That gives it an official driving range of 329 miles in the rear-wheel drive version, and 301 miles in the higher-performance, all-wheel drive version.

As with most MG models, the S6 EV is available in a choice of trim levels – SE (lower spec) and Trophy (higher spec). Both are very well equipped and priced competitively, although only the Trophy is available with all-wheel drive.

The cabin follows the modern trend for a large central touchscreen that controls most functions, but MG has retained physical controls for at least some of the key functions that drivers use on the move, like climate control and volume. The touchscreen operating system is also much improved on earlier MG models, and much better than on the similarly priced MG IM5 and IM6 executive models.

The European media launch took place in the UK in November 2025, so we will assemble the first media reviews in coming weeks. Our editor, Stuart Masson, attended the launch and was very impressed:

"The S6 EV is yet another step forward for MG, and it looks like it will be a hugely competitive car in the booming family electric SUV market. Build quality is good and equipment levels are excellent, while rear cabin space is huge and the boot is also more than large enough for most household needs. There's even a decent-sized frunk for storing cables and other gear under the bonnet, which is something many brands fail to achieve.

"While it's not particularly exciting to drive, that's unlikely to be a priority for lots of families, and even then, the S6 is better than most electric SUVs. Overall, you have to wonder why you'd pay a lot more to buy a similar vehicle from other brands."

The S6 EV has been assessed by Euro NCAP and scored a five-star rating, and it's covered by MG's excellent seven-year new car warranty. However, we're still gathering media reviews and running cost information, so we'll have a full Expert Rating analysis shortly.

MG S6 EV highlights

  • Excellent value for money
  • Touchscreen system much improved
  • Plenty of cabin and boot space
  • Interior quality significantly improved

MG S6 EV lowlights

  • Styling is fairly generic
  • Some rivals have better battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-large SUV
Engines: electric, single- or dual-motor
Price: From £37,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MG S6 EV - front, dynamic
MG S6 EV - rear, dynamic
MG S6 EV - dashboard
MG S6 EV - boot space

Safety rating

Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2025
Date tested: November 2025
Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 85%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 78%
Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Running cost rating

Warranty rating

Overall ratingA96%

Overall ratingA96%
New car warranty mileage80,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG S6 EV.

If you're looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert's guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG S6 EV

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

