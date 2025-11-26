Summary

The MG S6 EV is a medium-large electric SUV, which sits above the smaller MG S5 EV and is similar in size to the MG HS, which is a petrol and plug-in hybrid SUV. It was launched in late 2025.

The S6 EV is built on the same basic platform as the MG S5 EV and the MG 4 hatchback, and is offered with a 77kWh battery. That gives it an official driving range of 329 miles in the rear-wheel drive version, and 301 miles in the higher-performance, all-wheel drive version.

As with most MG models, the S6 EV is available in a choice of trim levels – SE (lower spec) and Trophy (higher spec). Both are very well equipped and priced competitively, although only the Trophy is available with all-wheel drive.

The cabin follows the modern trend for a large central touchscreen that controls most functions, but MG has retained physical controls for at least some of the key functions that drivers use on the move, like climate control and volume. The touchscreen operating system is also much improved on earlier MG models, and much better than on the similarly priced MG IM5 and IM6 executive models.

The European media launch took place in the UK in November 2025, so we will assemble the first media reviews in coming weeks. Our editor, Stuart Masson, attended the launch and was very impressed:

“The S6 EV is yet another step forward for MG, and it looks like it will be a hugely competitive car in the booming family electric SUV market. Build quality is good and equipment levels are excellent, while rear cabin space is huge and the boot is also more than large enough for most household needs. There’s even a decent-sized frunk for storing cables and other gear under the bonnet, which is something many brands fail to achieve.

“While it’s not particularly exciting to drive, that’s unlikely to be a priority for lots of families, and even then, the S6 is better than most electric SUVs. Overall, you have to wonder why you’d pay a lot more to buy a similar vehicle from other brands.”

The S6 EV has been assessed by Euro NCAP and scored a five-star rating, and it’s covered by MG’s excellent seven-year new car warranty. However, we’re still gathering media reviews and running cost information, so we’ll have a full Expert Rating analysis shortly.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-large SUV

Engines: electric, single- or dual-motor

Price: From £37,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

The European media launch took place in the UK in November 2025, so we will have all the initial media reviews for the MG S6 EV in coming weeks.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 78%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2025, the MG S6 EV has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the S6 EV is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of November 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG S6 EV. Check back again soon.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the MG S6 EV

Overall rating A 96% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 80,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG S6 EV.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. In addition, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG S6 EV

As of November 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG S6 EV. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about MG models at The Car Expert

