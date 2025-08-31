Summary

The MG IM5 and IM6 twins signify MG’s strategic entry into the premium electric executive car segment, directly challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3. The IM5 has been on sale in China for some time, but made its UK launch in the summer of 2025, with first customer cars arriving in September 2025.

Although the saloon car market is struggling against SUVs and crossovers, MG clearly feels there is enough available business to bring its new IM sub-brand to the UK. The IM5 and IM6 carry almost no MG badging at all, using IM badges and branding instead. This makes more sense when you look at it from a Chinese perspective, where these cars are sold under the IM brand rather than the MG brand. Here in the UK, it makes things slightly more confusing to the average person on the street.

The MG IM5 is a sizeable vehicle, pushing close to five metres in length. That makes it longer than the Tesla Model 3, and broadly similar to the BMW i5, which is a whole market segment above the MG (and about twice the price). The closely related IM6 is a higher-riding crossover version, much like the Tesla Model Y.

Like many new cars, especially those coming from China, there is a heavy reliance on touchscreens rather than physical buttons or switches to control almost every function of the car. While this might appeal to some customers, it can be quite off-putting to others and can make controlling even simple functions difficult while driving. In fact, there are almost no buttons or physical controls anywhere in the interior.

Acceleration is astonishing for an executive or family saloon. Top-spec ‘Performance’ models put out 750hp of power and 800Nm of torque, enough to get from rest to 60mph in about three seconds – which is supercar territory. Not only are you highly unlikely to ever need that much power, most average drivers will probably be overwhelmed if they try to actually use it on normal UK roads. We’d recommend sticking to the mid-spec ‘Long Range’, which puts out a still-considerable 400hp and also offers 440 miles of range on the official government lab tests.

Standard equipment levels are very good on all models, including an excellent 20-speaker stereo system that puts many fancy (and expensive) optional stereos in German cars to shame.

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been put through Euro NCAP’s safety testing assessment programme, and we don’t have confirmed running costs. As soon as wehave this information, we’ll update this to our full Expert Rating with scores.

IM5 highlights Blistering performance

Excellent range, fast charging

High level of standard equipment

Quiet and spacious cabin

Superb standard stereo IM5 lowlights Almost entirely touchscreen controls

Boot smaller than most rivals’

Ride is not particularly comfortable

Confusion of MG & IM branding on same car

Performance is silly fast rather than useful

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric motor, single or twin

Price: From £39,450 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“The MG IM5 takes the brand into new Tesla-chasing territory with its combination of beyond ludicrous power output, impressive standard kit, cutting edge electric tech and BYD Seal clubbing bang for buck. All very impressive, but we’d prefer more focus on comfort and quality than pointlessly inflated performance stats.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“MG has made a car that gives the Tesla Model 3 a run for its money. It’s looks good on the outside and is super refined when cruising. Throw in a 441-mile range in the case of the single-motor 100kWh has the Model 3 beat. The only real places the MG falls short? The boot space is well behind that of the competition, while it also lacks the brand recognition of Model 3 or BYD Seal.?

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“Lots of power — or lots of range, your choice — and sleek styling mark out MG’s new IM5 EV saloon, but it’ll need to be great to drive to take on Tesla’s Model 3.”

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The MG IM5 is a truly impressive thing. The tech on offer, from the charging speed to the semi-autonomous tricks and treats, really does make some alternative electric executive cars look almost old fashioned. It’s nice to drive but not exceptional, and others have more space inside despite the IM5’s generous proportions, but there’s no doubting that it’s offering a huge amount for the money.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

“The MG IM5 is set to offer fine value compared with established rivals. It offers fine driving ranges, even with the smaller battery. There’s also extraordinary speed from the Performance version. But could its lack of MG-ness prove a sticking point? Tech-fest interior’s lack of physical controls also disappoints.”

Read review Parkers Score: 7.8 / 10

“Stylish EV with substance and surprises.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Independent Score: 9 / 10

“MG has clearly been eyeing the Tesla Model 3 as in many ways the MG IM5 matches – and sometimes beats – Tesla’s big-selling saloon. It’s close on price, tech, range and performance, but with more space and quality inside.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Score: 5 / 10

“If all you do is pound up and down the motorway, you *could* make a case for the MG IM5… but in any other scenario you should run a mile from it.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place.

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG IM5. Check back again soon.

No reliability rating

The MG IM5 is a brand-new model, so we won’t have any reliability data for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the IM5, we’ll publish the results here.

Overall rating A 97% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 80,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG IM5.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. In addition, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG IM5.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

