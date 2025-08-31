fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

MG IM5

MG IM5 (2025 onwards) ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The MG IM5 and IM6 twins signify MG’s strategic entry into the premium electric executive car segment, directly challenging the likes of the Tesla Model 3. The IM5 has been on sale in China for some time, but made its UK launch in the summer of 2025, with first customer cars arriving in September 2025.

Although the saloon car market is struggling against SUVs and crossovers, MG clearly feels there is enough available business to bring its new IM sub-brand to the UK. The IM5 and IM6 carry almost no MG badging at all, using IM badges and branding instead. This makes more sense when you look at it from a Chinese perspective, where these cars are sold under the IM brand rather than the MG brand. Here in the UK, it makes things slightly more confusing to the average person on the street.

The MG IM5 is a sizeable vehicle, pushing close to five metres in length. That makes it longer than the Tesla Model 3, and broadly similar to the BMW i5, which is a whole market segment above the MG (and about twice the price). The closely related IM6 is a higher-riding crossover version, much like the Tesla Model Y.

Like many new cars, especially those coming from China, there is a heavy reliance on touchscreens rather than physical buttons or switches to control almost every function of the car. While this might appeal to some customers, it can be quite off-putting to others and can make controlling even simple functions difficult while driving. In fact, there are almost no buttons or physical controls anywhere in the interior.

Acceleration is astonishing for an executive or family saloon. Top-spec ‘Performance’ models put out 750hp of power and 800Nm of torque, enough to get from rest to 60mph in about three seconds – which is supercar territory. Not only are you highly unlikely to ever need that much power, most average drivers will probably be overwhelmed if they try to actually use it on normal UK roads. We’d recommend sticking to the mid-spec ‘Long Range’, which puts out a still-considerable 400hp and also offers 440 miles of range on the official government lab tests.

Standard equipment levels are very good on all models, including an excellent 20-speaker stereo system that puts many fancy (and expensive) optional stereos in German cars to shame.

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been put through Euro NCAP’s safety testing assessment programme, and we don’t have confirmed running costs. As soon as wehave this information, we’ll update this to our full Expert Rating with scores.

IM5 highlights

  • Blistering performance
  • Excellent range, fast charging
  • High level of standard equipment
  • Quiet and spacious cabin
  • Superb standard stereo

IM5 lowlights

  • Almost entirely touchscreen controls
  • Boot smaller than most rivals’
  • Ride is not particularly comfortable
  • Confusion of MG & IM branding on same car
  • Performance is silly fast rather than useful

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric motor, single or twin
Price: From £39,450 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A

MG IM5 - front, dynamic
MG IM5 - rear, dynamic
MG IM6 dashboard
IM6 dashboard (it’s the same as the IM5)

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader

Car

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the MG IM5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG IM5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The MG IM5 is a brand-new model, so we won’t have any reliability data for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the IM5, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the MG IM5

Overall ratingA97%
New car warranty duration7 years
New car warranty mileage80,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG IM5.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. In addition, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG IM5

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG IM5. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used MG IM5, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW i4 | BMW i5 | BYD Seal | Mazda 6e | Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7 | Volvo ES90

More news, reviews and information about MG at The Car Expert

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

2024 half-year report – who’s up and who’s down?

2024 half-year report – who’s up and who’s down?

Which new cars are built in China?

Which new cars are built in China?

The best new electric cars for every budget 2023

The best new electric cars for every budget 2023

MG 4

MG 4

MG 5

MG 5

MG 4 XPower

MG 4 XPower

MG S5 EV

MG S5 EV

Pricing announced for new electric MG IM5 and IM6

Pricing announced for new electric MG IM5 and IM6

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Buy an MG IM5

If you’re looking to buy a new or used MG IM5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease an MG IM5

If you’re looking to lease a new MG IM5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to an MG IM5

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved