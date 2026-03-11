Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Seven-seat MG S9 SUV debuts

MG has revealed its new plug-in hybrid MG S9 SUV, which is MG’s first SUV to feature three rows of seating

MG S9

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

MG has revealed its new plug-in hybrid MG S9 SUV, which is MG’s first SUV to feature three rows of seating.

Joining a growing large plug-in hybrid category that already includes the Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-80, as well as keenly-priced Chinese newcomers like the Omoda 9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the MG S9 is both longer and taller than the brand’s HS SUV and has been designed “to meet the needs of modern families looking for versatility without sacrificing efficiency or value.”

Power comes from MG’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, that also features in the HS range. The system pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 25kWh battery, delivering an electric-only driving range of up to 62 miles.

MG is yet to release the car’s full technical specs and trim grade list, but adds that leather-style upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and heated and ventilated seats with massage functions, and tri-zone climate control will all be available, with the last two reserved for the ‘Premium’ trim.

Inside, the SUV has a similar interior layout to the smaller HS, with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen jutting out of the dashboard as part of a single display.

Opening the boot reveals 332 litres of luggage space behind the third row of seats, which extends to more than 1,000 litres of boot capacity when the third row is folded away. The S9 has also already been crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP, achieving a five-star safety rating.

That just about sums up what we know about the MG S9 so far. The manufacturer says that the model is coming soon, with more details, including UK pricing to be announced later this month.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved