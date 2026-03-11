Seven-seat MG S9 SUV debuts

MG has revealed its new plug-in hybrid MG S9 SUV, which is MG’s first SUV to feature three rows of seating.

Joining a growing large plug-in hybrid category that already includes the Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-80, as well as keenly-priced Chinese newcomers like the Omoda 9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the MG S9 is both longer and taller than the brand’s HS SUV and has been designed “to meet the needs of modern families looking for versatility without sacrificing efficiency or value.”

Power comes from MG’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, that also features in the HS range. The system pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 25kWh battery, delivering an electric-only driving range of up to 62 miles.

MG is yet to release the car’s full technical specs and trim grade list, but adds that leather-style upholstery, a large panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and heated and ventilated seats with massage functions, and tri-zone climate control will all be available, with the last two reserved for the ‘Premium’ trim.

Inside, the SUV has a similar interior layout to the smaller HS, with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen jutting out of the dashboard as part of a single display.

Opening the boot reveals 332 litres of luggage space behind the third row of seats, which extends to more than 1,000 litres of boot capacity when the third row is folded away. The S9 has also already been crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP, achieving a five-star safety rating.

That just about sums up what we know about the MG S9 so far. The manufacturer says that the model is coming soon, with more details, including UK pricing to be announced later this month.