The Mazda CX-80 is a large SUV and the flagship seven-seat model in Mazda’s UK range. Available with either a diesel or petrol plug-in hybrid, the large family car first arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2024.

The British motoring media generally agree that the CX-80 is a good choice for families larger than five, but that the Mazda isn’t a stand-out choice in the large seven-seat SUV class, which also includes the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

“There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the CX-80”, says The Car Expert’s Trinity Francis, “but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV.” This range-topping SUV has picked up consistent praise for its spacious and practical cabin, as well as its upmarket interior fit and finish.

“The CX-80’s weak link is its hybrid powertrain”, concludes Parker’s Keith Adams. “It’s not very refined and not particularly efficient and lets down this SUV.”

As of July 2025, the Mazda CX-80 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. Beyond the car’s fairly average set of review scores, this rating is bolstered by a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

CX-80 highlights Spacious and flexible seven-seat interior

High-quality fit and finish

Well-equipped as standard CX-80 lowlights Rather noisy and inefficient plug-in hybrid

Rivals offer more boot space

Slightly firm ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £50,080 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Featured reviews “There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the Mazda CX-80, but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV. If the styling of the Hyundai Santa Fe is a bit too much for your taste or the Skoda Kodiaq is just a bit too boring, the CX-80 might just be a happy medium.” Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Takumi Plus Score: 7.2 / 10 Read full review

“The Mazda CX-80 is a handsome seven-seater with a lovely cabin, but it’s not particularly comfortable to drive.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s seven-seat SUV makes for an appealing and practical family car, with efficient powertrains and excellent build quality.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Large families rejoice: Mazda has finally brought a seven-seater SUV to the party. The CX-80 is in many ways a stretched CX-60, and comes with either a petrol plug-in hybrid system or a pure diesel engine. This is a competitor to the Kia Sorento/Hyundai Santa Fe, both in pricing and space, which may prove problematic for Mazda as both are excellent cars.”

Author: Erin Baker

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Homura Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“Overall, like the CX-60 before it, the Mazda CX-80 is a welcome addition to the SUV sector, with its quality, equipment and practicality. However, we’re keen to try this car on UK roads, as on current evidence, the Skoda remains our favourite.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mazda’s wide-ranging SUV line-up often brings overlap, and that was always the case for the CX-60. It offered little over a CX-5 yet cost considerably more money. But the new Mazda CX-80 is a welcome addition to its line-up, and its impressive interior flexibility makes it an excellent large family SUV. The third row of seats are slightly more usable than in core rivals, too.”

Read review Carbuyer Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Mazda CX-80 is a surprising new entry into the seven-seat SUV arena, with a spacious interior and either a plug-in hybrid or a six-cylinder diesel engine”

Author: Jordan Katsianis, Andy Goodwin

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Mazda is moving up a class with its CX-80, which takes on the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Classy looks and build are present and correct, as is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the big diesel engine feels like a throwback nowadays.”

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With its large six- to seven-seater SUV flagship, the Mazda CX-80, all the right boxes are ticked when it comes to on-board practicality and versatility. Both plug-in hybrid petrol and mild hybrid six-cylinder diesel engines offer efficiency and respectable economy. And pricing is reasonable for a car with premium turf ambitions. The firm ride will not, however, be to everyone’s taste.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Though the Mazda CX-80 might be a large car, it puts its dimensions to good use and is one of the roomiest seven-seat SUVs in its class. We like its user-friendly interior and upmarket feel, and it feels a step forward compared to the smaller CX-60, not least because of the improved ride quality.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: 3.3-litre diesel automatic Homura

Score: 8 / 10

“A lusty six-cylinder diesel engine gives the Mazda CX-80 large family hauler a charm and responsiveness that match its practicality.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you’re looking for a Mazda with seven seats then… now there is one”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 79%

The Mazda CX-80 was awarded a full five-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP towards the end of 2024, and was also awarded ‘Best in Class Large SUV’ by the safety organisation, when compared to 43 other SUVs of a similar size.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Mazda CX-80 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Plug-in hybrid models 177 mpg A CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Diesel models 149 g/km C Plug-in hybrid models 35 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 38 miles E Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 16 A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £350 D Year 2 £837 D Year 3 £1,312 D Year 4 £1,554 D Year 5 £2,061 D Overall £6,114 D

The Mazda CX-80 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The fuel economy of plug-in hybrid models look good on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. It is unlikely that you will be able to travel 177 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

Similarly-sized plug-in hybrid rivals like the Peugeot 5008 also offer a longer electric-only travel range, and the car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are more costly than the average family car (though that is to be expected of a car this size).

That said, the Mazda’s insurance premiums are excellent. CX-80 insurance costs are predicted to be much cheaper than the insurance premiums of other large SUVs.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-80 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CX-80, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda CX-80

Overall rating D 31% Petrol or diesel models E 17% Electric or hybrid models C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Mazda’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CX-80.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-80

As of July 2028, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-80. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Mazda CX-80 has received.

2025 Euro NCAP Awards (safety) – Best Large SUV

