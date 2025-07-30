fbpx

Expert Rating

New car score:

77
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
C

Safety Rating:

94
%
A

Eco Rating:

77
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

81
%
A

Warranty Rating:

31
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mazda CX-80 is a large SUV and the flagship seven-seat model in Mazda’s UK range. Available with either a diesel or petrol plug-in hybrid, the large family car first arrived on UK roads towards the end of 2024.

The British motoring media generally agree that the CX-80 is a good choice for families larger than five, but that the Mazda isn’t a stand-out choice in the large seven-seat SUV class, which also includes the Hyundai Santa Fe, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

“There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the CX-80”, says The Car Expert’s Trinity Francis, “but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV.” This range-topping SUV has picked up consistent praise for its spacious and practical cabin, as well as its upmarket interior fit and finish.

“The CX-80’s weak link is its hybrid powertrain”, concludes Parker’s Keith Adams. “It’s not very refined and not particularly efficient and lets down this SUV.”

As of July 2025, the Mazda CX-80 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%. Beyond the car’s fairly average set of review scores, this rating is bolstered by a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

CX-80 highlights

  • Spacious and flexible seven-seat interior
  • High-quality fit and finish
  • Well-equipped as standard

CX-80 lowlights

  • Rather noisy and inefficient plug-in hybrid
  • Rivals offer more boot space
  • Slightly firm ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £50,080 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mazda CX-80 front view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-80 rear view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-80 front interior view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-80 rear interior view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-80 boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“There’s nothing revolutionary or bar-raising about the Mazda CX-80, but it provides comfortable and competent service as a family SUV. If the styling of the Hyundai Santa Fe is a bit too much for your taste or the Skoda Kodiaq is just a bit too boring, the CX-80 might just be a happy medium.”

Model reviewed: 2.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Takumi Plus

Score: 7.2 / 10

The Car Expert

“The Mazda CX-80 is a handsome seven-seater with a lovely cabin, but it’s not particularly comfortable to drive.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Carwow

Darren Cassey

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 79%

The Mazda CX-80 was awarded a full five-star safety rating from crash testers Euro NCAP towards the end of 2024, and was also awarded ‘Best in Class Large SUV’ by the safety organisation, when compared to 43 other SUVs of a similar size.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Mazda CX-80 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Plug-in hybrid models177 mpgA
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Diesel models149 g/kmC
Plug-in hybrid models35 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models38 milesE
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models16A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£350D
Year 2£837D
Year 3£1,312D
Year 4£1,554D
Year 5£2,061D
Overall£6,114D

The Mazda CX-80 is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The fuel economy of plug-in hybrid models look good on paper, but this is largely thanks to ridiculous EU/UK government lab tests that are completely inadequate for plug-in hybrids. It is unlikely that you will be able to travel 177 miles on a single gallon (4.5 litres) of fuel and some electricity…

Similarly-sized plug-in hybrid rivals like the Peugeot 5008 also offer a longer electric-only travel range, and the car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are more costly than the average family car (though that is to be expected of a car this size).

That said, the Mazda’s insurance premiums are excellent. CX-80 insurance costs are predicted to be much cheaper than the insurance premiums of other large SUVs.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-80 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CX-80, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda CX-80

Overall ratingD31%
Petrol or diesel modelsE17%
Electric or hybrid modelsC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Mazda’s new car warranty is worse than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CX-80.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the plug-in hybrid version has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-80

As of July 2028, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-80. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Mazda CX-80 has received.

2025

  • Euro NCAP Awards (safety) – Best Large SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mazda CX-80 you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Discovery Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | KGM Rexton | Skoda Kodiaq | Suzuki Across | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tayron

The Mazda CX-80 is a spacious upmarket SUV that is well-equipped as standard, but its plug-in hybrid engine is rather noisy and inefficient.
