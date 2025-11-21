Refreshed Mazda CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs to arrive next summer

Mazda has announced that an update for its flagship CX-60 and CX-80 SUVs will arrive in the middle of 2026, including an expanded list of interior trim choices and additional tech features.

The key highlight of this minor model refresh is the introduction of a tan-coloured Nappa leather interior trim package available as an option with mid-range ‘Homura’ and ‘Homura Plus’ trim grades, which includes a two-tone leather steering wheel and a suede-like dashboard finish.

No changes have been made to the powertrains or exterior looks of either SUV, but lead-in ‘Exclusive-Line’ grade cars now feature new 20-inch alloy wheel designs and a ‘polymetal grey’ will be added to the exterior colour options list. Mazda has also fitted double-glazing on the front doors to reduce road and wind noise.

On the tech front, both the CX-60 and CX-80 are set to gain Amazon Alexa in-car voice recognition, allowing for voice control of navigation, entertainment, and other features. The CX-60 will also gain a ‘hybrid navigation’ system offering alternative route calculations, point-of-interest search, and seven years of free map updates.

Mazda’s suite of safety assistance tech will also be expanded with a new ‘driver emergency assist’ feature, which senses if a driver suffers a loss of consciousness and brings the vehicle to a safe stop where possible, while activating the hazard warning lights. Once stopped, the doors will unlock.

That sums up what we know so far about these mild model facelifts. More details, including revised UK price lists, are sure to arrive in the coming months.

The Mazda CX-60 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 72%, while its larger CX-80 sibling holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75%.