Summary

The Omoda 9 is a large plug-in hybrid SUV, and the third Omoda model to arrive in UK showrooms.

The car’s full name is the Omoda 9 ‘SHS’ – the last bit standing for ‘super hybrid system’ – and it is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery and two electric motors, the 449hp SUV has a reported maximum range of around 700 miles with a fully charged battery and a full fuel tank.

Already on sale in China, the large SUV became available to order in April. At the time of writing, however, the 9 SHS hasn’t arrived on UK roads and British motoring outlets have not published detailed reviews of the model just yet.

As of May 2025, we are still putting together a complete Expert Rating for the Omoda 9. Euro NCAP has yet to put the car through its safety testing programme, and we won’t have reliability data for some time yet. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £44,990 on-road Launched: Spring 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Omoda 9 promises some impressive numbers – not least the low price tag – but it’ll have to do battle with some really talented PHEV SUV alternatives.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As there’s just a single Omonda 9 SHS derivative, it’s brimming with equipment and technology designed to impress and cosset in equal measure.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2025, the Omoda 9 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2025, the Omoda 9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Omoda 9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Omoda 9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Omoda 9, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Omoda 9

As of April 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Omoda 9. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Omoda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Omoda 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Seal U | Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | KGM Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Omoda range at The Car Expert

Buy a Omoda 9

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Omoda 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Omoda 9

If you’re looking to lease a new Omoda 9, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Omoda 9

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)