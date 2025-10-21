New Omoda 4 crossover unveiled

Omoda has unveiled a new crossover model at an event in China, which is planned to arrive on UK roads next year.

The Omoda 4 – which the manufacturer says has been designed to “offer drivers a sense of safety, security and space” – will be the new entry-level model in the Omoda range, targeting younger buyers with a price tag presumably cheaper than the £24k Omoda 5.

Not much has been announced about the model just yet, including exactly what powertrains the small SUV will be offered with. That said, Omoda say the 4 is “part of its expanding line-up of ICE cars and EVs”, suggesting that the crossover will be offered with both petrol and electric drivetrains at launch.

The car’s exterior design includes plenty of sharp contour lines, lighting bolt-shaped LED light signatures and black SUV-style bumper cladding. Omoda says the car’s looks are “Cyber Mecha” – inspired by a Japanese sci-fi literary genre – and the car’s cabin layout is said to be inspired by a spaceship cockpit.

A narrow digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen hover above the dashboard, with the latter powered by Snapdragon processor, much like a gaming monitor. Simply put, that should mean that its very snappy and responsive.

That just about sums up what we know about the Omoda 4 so far. More information about powertrains, trim grades and price lists won’t arrive until next year, but Omoda has confirmed that the crossover will be available with the brand’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty.