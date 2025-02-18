fbpx
Summary

The DS Nº8 is a medium-large electric liftback, announced at late 2024 as the new flagship of the DS Automobile model range. It is available to order now, with first UK deliveries expected in the second half of 2025.

The Nº8 will be offered in two trim levels in the UK – Pallas and Étoile – with three powertrain and battery combinations. These are:

  • 230hp, front-wheel drive, 74kWh battery, Pallas or Étoile trims
  • 245hp, front-wheel drive, 97kWh battery, Pallas or Étoile trims
  • 350hp, all-wheel drive, 97kWh battery, Étoile trim only

In the 245hp motor with front-wheel drive, DS claims that the Nº8 will be able to deliver a battery range of 466 miles on the official government lab tests. Even the smaller battery versions offer an official range of 341 miles, which is much more than most households will need in day-to-day driving.

The car’s interior is a minimalist

Prices range from just under £51K for the Pallas trim with the entry-level powertrain to just over £63K for the Étoile model with the top-spec powertrain. Full specifications for every model are now available from DS Automobiles.

The first reviews are likely to arrive in summer ahead of the car’s UK launch later this year. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the DS Nº8.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized liftback
Engines: electric, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive
Price: From £50,790

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

DS Nº8 - side profile
DS Nº8 - front
DS Nº8 - rear
DS Nº8 - dashboard
DS Nº8 - interior

Media reviews

The first media reviews of the DS Nº8 are likely to appear in the summer to autumn of 2025. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the DS Nº8 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the DS Nº8 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Nº8 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the DS Nº8. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The DS Nº8 is a brand-new model so we won’t have any meaningful reliability data for years to come.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Nº8, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota Urban Cruiser

The DS Nº8 has not yet been launched in the UK, so no recalls have yet been issued for this model.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the DS Nº8, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW i4 | BYD Seal | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Capri | Genesis GV60 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Peugeot e-408 | Polestar 2 | Polestar 4 | Tesla Model 3 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.7

The premium EV market is expanding rapidly, and the lines between saloons, liftbacks, crossovers and SUVs are becoming ever-more blurred. Around the £50K mark, there’s a growing number of different vehicles that could be compared to the DS Nº8.

More news, reviews and information about the DS Nº8 at The Car Expert

Electric DS No 8 coupé-SUV now on sale

Electric DS No 8 coupé-SUV now on sale

New DS No 8 coupe-SUV debuts

New DS No 8 coupe-SUV debuts

