Summary

The MG IM6, along with the closely related IM5, signify MG’s strategic entry into the premium electric executive SUV/crossover segment, directly challenging the likes of the Tesla Model Y. The IM6 has been on sale in China for some time, but made its UK launch in the summer of 2025, with first customer cars arriving in September 2025.

The IM6 carries almost no MG badging at all, using IM badges and branding instead. This makes more sense when you look at it from a Chinese perspective, where these cars are sold under the IM brand rather than the MG brand. Here in the UK, it makes things slightly more confusing to the average person on the street.

The MG IM6 is a sizeable vehicle, pushing close to five metres in length. That makes it longer than the Tesla Model Y, and broadly similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which is a whole market segment above the MG (and about twice the price). The closely related IM5 is a lower-riding saloon model, much like the Tesla Model 3.

Like many new cars, especially those coming from China, there is a heavy reliance on touchscreens rather than physical buttons or switches to control almost every function of the car. While this might appeal to some customers, it can be quite off-putting to others and can make controlling even simple functions difficult while driving. In fact, there are almost no buttons or physical controls anywhere in the interior.

Acceleration is astonishing for an executive or family saloon. Top-spec ‘Performance’ and ‘Launch Edition’ models put out 750hp of power and 800Nm of torque, enough to get from rest to 60mph in about 3.5 seconds – which is supercar territory. Not only are you highly unlikely to ever need that much power, most average drivers will probably be overwhelmed if they try to actually use it on normal UK roads. We’d recommend sticking to the entry-spec ‘Long Range’, which puts out a still-considerable 400hp and also offers 380 miles of range on the official government lab tests.

Standard equipment levels are very good on all models, including an excellent 20-speaker stereo system that puts many fancy (and expensive) optional stereos in German cars to shame.

As of September 2025, the MG IM6 has not been put through Euro NCAP’s safety testing assessment programme, and we don’t have confirmed running costs. As soon as we have this information, we’ll update this to our full Expert Rating with scores.

IM6 highlights Blistering performance

Excellent range, fast charging

High level of standard equipment

Spacious cabin, plenty of boot space

Superb standard stereo IM6 lowlights Almost entirely touchscreen controls

Styling is fairly anonymous

Ride is not particularly comfortable

Confusion of MG & IM branding on same car

Performance is silly fast rather than useful

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV/crossover

Engines: electric motor, single or twin

Price: From £47,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The IM6 takes a lot of what we like about MG and uses it to become a real competitor in the crucial mid-size electric SUV market. It’s packed full of equipment, has a roomy cabin and comes with a seriously impressive electric powertrain. Range and charging are up there with the very best. We’re looking forward to seeing how the MG IM6 is received in the UK, because it certainly deserves a place here.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“MG takes its bang for buck ethos to extremes with the IM6 SUV version of its fast and furious IM5 saloon.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 100kWh Long Range

Score: 9 / 10

“The price might seem punchy for an MG – and there’s no shortage of other electric rivals offering stern competition – but the IM6 has the credibility in spec and design to live up to it.”

Author: Sean Keywood

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The IM6 is a strong step up for MG and pulls the brand into an entirely new sector. It’s an impressive first entry into the market: the styling is inoffensive but the interior is impressive, as is the strong level of refinement and good ride at speed. Compared to the Tesla Model Y it’s arguably more polished but certainly rides better, and makes its power in a more engaging way. And when compared to the Audi Q4 e-tron, it’s got far more character.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“MG’s moving upmarket already with its new IM sub-brand and this family-friendly IM6.”

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The MG IM6 is a technical extravaganza, and for the range and features that it’s offering it’s also good value. I found it rather uninspiring to drive despite the outrageous performance, and some could find the interior styling a bit challenging. But with this much equipment, charging and range, it’s not hard to see why it could still be a big hit.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

“Established rivals will be troubled by the MG IM6’s value for money, decent driving range and commodious interior for people and luggage. But will buyers be put off by its lack of MG octagon familiarity? Or the lamentable lack of physical dashboard? Also, the IM5 hatchback goes further and faster for less money.”

Read review Parkers Score: 7.8 / 10

“Big range, bold tech, brave ambition.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“In the MG IM6 versus Tesla Model Y battle, the MG has much in its favour. It looks good, has more space inside than the Tesla, better build quality and is strong on tech, too. The MG is ever-so-slightly cheaper and goes ever-so-slightly further than the Tesla, too. The sticking point is that the IM6 is neither as good to drive or as comfortable to be in as the Tesla – the ride in particular is just too jittery.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Ignore the MG badge, this is another Chinese electric SUV that doesn’t rock the boat and isn’t a bargain.”

Author: Joe Holding

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of September 2025, the MG IM6 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of September 2025, the MG IM6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the IM6 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of September 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG IM6. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The MG IM6 is a brand-new model, so we won’t have any reliability data for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the IM6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the MG IM6

Overall rating A 97% New car warranty duration 7 years New car warranty mileage 80,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

MG’s new car warranty is one of the best in the new car market, and better than pretty much any rival brands in a similar price bracket to the MG IM6.

The duration is seven years, with a limit of 80,000 miles. In addition, battery components benefit from an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. This is pretty much standard for all new EVs on sale in the UK, but is an extra reassurance that petrol and diesel cars don’t get.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG IM5

As of September 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG IM6. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about MG at The Car Expert

