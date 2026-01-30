Budget-end MG 4 Urban hatchback debuts

MG has announced that a cheaper ‘Urban’ alternative to its popular MG 4 hatchback is coming to the UK with exterior looks inspired by the brand’s Cyberster sports car.

While this new MG 4 Urban model sounds like a new trim choice in the MG 4 range, it is actually an entirely different model that MG is launching on its mission to “make EV ownership ever-more accessible” in the UK.

Beyond the Urban’s softer exterior looks and cheaper pricing – that’s coming up – the new budget-end EV is also front-wheel drive, as opposed to the MG 4’s real-wheel drive setup.

The entry-level ‘Comfort Standard Range’ model has a 43kWh battery pack that can muster up to 201 miles of range and can be charged at up to 150kW. It’s powered by a single 150hp motor that allows it to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.6 seconds, with top speed capped at 99mph.

The higher-spec ‘Comfort Long Range’ and ‘Premium Long Range’ models are instead powered by a 54kWh battery and 160hp motor pairing, which offers up to 258 miles of travel on a single charge and a slightly quicker 0-62mph sprint time of 9.5 seconds.

UK pricing for the Urban range will begin at over £23k – which is rather unparalleled low-cost pricing for the family-sized electric hatchback category – and will rise to £28k for the ‘Premium Long Range’.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, a 16-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blindspot monitoring tech, and a vehicle-to-load port which allows the car’s battery to power external devices.

MG is yet to announce when the new electric car is arriving in the UK, other than to say that it is ‘coming soon’ and will launch alongside a “major technology and interior quality upgrade” for the MG 4 range that also reduces lead-in pricing for the line-up to £30k.