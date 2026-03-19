Summary

The MG S9 – or MGS9 PHEV – is a seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV and the largest offering in the MG UK range at the time of its arrival in Spring 2026.

Joining a growing large plug-in hybrid category that already includes the Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-80, as well as keenly-priced Chinese newcomers like the Omoda 9 and Chery Tiggo 9, the MG S9 is both longer and taller than the brand’s HS SUV.

“Space in the rear seats, which is the main reason you’d choose it over the HS, isn’t particularly great”, says Alastair Crooks of Auto Express, however adding that the SUV represents “extraordinary value for money.”

While the large SUV is set to arrive in British showrooms imminently, only a select few in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the S9 at the time of writing. That means we have no Expert Rating score to display at the moment.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,205 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view. Reviews are rather sparse in number at the moment, but that is sure to change in the coming weeks.

Featured reviews “The MGS9 is extraordinary value for money and will appeal to anyone looking to ferry kids around while not breaking the bank on running costs. It comes with a few annoying quirks that spoil the experience.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“MG has manoeuvred itself into a nice little corner of the market – more dependable than some of its upstart rival Chinese carmakers but plenty cheaper than the likes of Hyundai and Kia who made their name doing a similar sort of thing.”

Author: Sam Burnett

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2026

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 84%

Child protection: 85%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the MG S9 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the MG S9. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the MG S9 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the S9, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the MG S9

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the MG S9. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local MG dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used MG S9, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Chery Tiggo 9 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the MG S9 at The Car Expert

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