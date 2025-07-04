Summary

The Audi A6 e-tron is the all-electric equivalent of the large Audi A6 executive family car. Becoming available to order in the UK in Autumn 2024, the range includes ‘Sportback’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate body styles, as well as Sportier S6 variants.

Described by Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express as “arguably the best executive EV” Audi has launched to date, this upmarket saloon and estate has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, with several favourable comparisons to the A6 e-tron’s closest rivals.

The Top Gear team argues that the Audi is “nicer to drive and less puzzling” than the Mercedes-Benz EQE, while Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones points out that the A6 e-tron has a more impressive battery range than the BMW i5. Martyn Collins of Business Car adds that the executive car is “much better to drive” than the Q6 e-tron SUV, which is built on the same platform.

Both saloon and estate are also widely commended for Audi’s intuitive on-board tech and straight-line performance, though several outlets take issue with the car’s interior space.

While concluding that the A6 e-tron is “superbly well-rounded”, Paul Adam of Driving Electric warns that “rear space is compromised to the point that buyers will need to think seriously about whether the car meets their particular passenger-carrying needs.”

As of July 2025, the Audi A6 e-tron holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. Besides its collection of good to excellent review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by a five-star Euro NCAP safety assessment and favourable running cost estimations.

A6 e-tron highlights Long battery range between charges

Comfortable and tech-laden interior

Relaxing driving experience A6 e-tron lowlights Top-spec models get rather expensive

Rivals offer more rear passenger space

Fiddly touch-sensitive controls

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £63,315 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Audi A6 e-tron is sleek, comfortable and good to drive – but real-world range isn’t as good as promised and it feels a bit cheap in low trim levels.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The superb Audi A6 e-tron has a wide array of appealing attributes, making it arguably the best executive EV from the brand to date.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Estate (Avant) range

Score: 9 / 10

“There are flaws in terms of packaging, but the Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s dynamic performance and range are excellent.”

Author: Alex Ingram, Dean Gibson

Read review Model reviewed: S6 estate (Avant)

Score: 9 / 10

“Audi’s mid-table S models have always had to find a balance between brains and brawn, and Audi has nailed it with the new Audi S6 e-tron Avant. This is a big, heavy beast, but the S6 appreciably ups the stakes on the already impressive A6 e-tron package. It’s comfortable, well built, fast and has a good estimated range. Plus it drives well and looks pretty slick.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: A6 Avant E-Tron Performance Edition 1

Score: 8 / 10

“We feel it is much better to drive than its Q6 sister – and more efficient. The interior design and tech are also first rate. It’s just a shame the Avant estate’s boot is no better than that of the Sportback hatch.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: A6 Avant E-Tron Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s just as good as the BMW i5 Touring, which offers more space but less range, and it’s a strong premium option to the more affordable Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. The handling may not be that exciting, but it delivers fantastic interior technology, a relatively compliant ride and decent straight-line performance.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s good to drive – at least on air suspension – with a polished feel to the controls and chassis tuning. I just wish it was more accommodating in the back, and interior quality was a bit better in places.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Audi A6 e-tron is a great electric executive car that not only looks the part, but also sports a class-beating range thanks to large batteries and great efficiency. It’s comfortable, refined and full of technology, but its only achilles’ heel is a disappointing amount of interior space.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: A6 Avant E-Tron Performance

Score: 9 / 10

“The Audi A6 Avant e-tron is comfortable, great to drive, and promises massive range, but practicality can’t quite match alternatives.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Rear space is compromised to the point that buyers will need to think seriously about whether the car meets their particular passenger-carrying needs. This important point aside, the A6 e-tron is superbly well-rounded.”

Author: Paul Adam

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: A6 Avant E-Tron Performance

Score: 9 / 10

“I wish it had a bigger boot, and that the frunk was standard, and that it had V2L charging… But it is still one of the best long distance electric cars out there – that range is really good.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: A6 Avant E-Tron Performance

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s an impressive car. The driving experience is excellent, with very comfortable ride quality and rewarding rear-wheel drive handling, a genuinely premium cabin and a user-friendly infotainment system.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Model reviewed: 270kW Launch Edition Avant (estate)

Score: 9 / 10

“The fact that you can now buy an all-electric Audi A6 Avant, with all the space that comes with it, shows the ever-increasing progress with the range of EVs on sale. And it’s an impressive car. The driving experience is excellent, with very comfortable ride quality and rewarding rear-wheel drive handling, a genuinely premium cabin and a user-friendly infotainment system.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It feels like a much more polished product than the Mercedes-Benz EQE and has a longer range than the BMW i5. Rear space is a little disappointing, as is interior quality in places, but this is a fundamentally good electric car you’d be more than happy to own.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“I quite liked it – for an EV. I liked it better than the fellow German opposition, although if you are considering an EV estate the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer shooting brake is cheaper and almost as good.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a slimmer, daintier car than the BMW i5, nicer to drive and less puzzling than a Mercedes EQE.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 91%

Vulnerable road users: 75%

Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Audi A6 e-tron has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 428 miles A 384 – 461 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.4 m/KWh B 3.8 – 4.8 m/KWh A – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £395 C Year 2 £778 C Year 3 £1,183 C Year 4 £1,477 C Year 5 £1,875 C Overall £5,708 C

The Audi A6 e-tron is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The saloon and estate range offers one of the longest battery ranges on the market, with an average single-charge battery range of 428 miles (ranging from 384 to 461 miles depending on the model you choose).

Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is better than average, while the car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs are rather expensive, totalling nearly £6k over the first five years of ownership. That is to be expected of a car of his size and price tag, however.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi A6 e-tron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A6 e-tron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A6 e-tron

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A6 e-tron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Audi A6 e-tron has received.

2025 Auto Express Awards – Best Large Company Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A6 e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW i5 | BMW i7 | Citroën C5 X | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Audi A6 e-tron at The Car Expert

