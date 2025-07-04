fbpx

Audi A6 e-tron

(2025 - present)

Audi A6 e-tron | Expert Rating

Summary

The Audi A6 e-tron is the all-electric equivalent of the large Audi A6 executive family car. Becoming available to order in the UK in Autumn 2024, the range includes ‘Sportback’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate body styles, as well as Sportier S6 variants.

Described by Jordan Katsianis of Auto Express as “arguably the best executive EV” Audi has launched to date, this upmarket saloon and estate has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, with several favourable comparisons to the A6 e-tron’s closest rivals.

The Top Gear team argues that the Audi is “nicer to drive and less puzzling” than the Mercedes-Benz EQE, while Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones points out that the A6 e-tron has a more impressive battery range than the BMW i5. Martyn Collins of Business Car adds that the executive car is “much better to drive” than the Q6 e-tron SUV, which is built on the same platform.

Both saloon and estate are also widely commended for Audi’s intuitive on-board tech and straight-line performance, though several outlets take issue with the car’s interior space.

While concluding that the A6 e-tron is “superbly well-rounded”, Paul Adam of Driving Electric warns that “rear space is compromised to the point that buyers will need to think seriously about whether the car meets their particular passenger-carrying needs.”

As of July 2025, the Audi A6 e-tron holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. Besides its collection of good to excellent review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by a five-star Euro NCAP safety assessment and favourable running cost estimations.

A6 e-tron highlights

  • Long battery range between charges
  • Comfortable and tech-laden interior
  • Relaxing driving experience

A6 e-tron lowlights

  • Top-spec models get rather expensive
  • Rivals offer more rear passenger space
  • Fiddly touch-sensitive controls 

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon and estate
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £63,315 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Audi A6 e-tron front view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 e-tron rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 Avant e-tron front view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 Avant e-tron rear view | Expert Rating
Audi A6 e-tron interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Audi A6 e-tron is sleek, comfortable and good to drive – but real-world range isn’t as good as promised and it feels a bit cheap in low trim levels.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The superb Audi A6 e-tron has a wide array of appealing attributes, making it arguably the best executive EV from the brand to date.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Jordan Katsianis

More reviews

Auto Express

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Carwow

Driving Electric

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Parkers

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: March 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 91%
Vulnerable road users: 75%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Audi A6 e-tron has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models428 milesA384 – 461 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.4 m/KWhB3.8 – 4.8 m/KWhA – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£395C
Year 2£778C
Year 3£1,183C
Year 4£1,477C
Year 5£1,875C
Overall£5,708C

The Audi A6 e-tron is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The saloon and estate range offers one of the longest battery ranges on the market, with an average single-charge battery range of 428 miles (ranging from 384 to 461 miles depending on the model you choose).

Its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is better than average, while the car’s estimated servicing and maintenance costs are rather expensive, totalling nearly £6k over the first five years of ownership. That is to be expected of a car of his size and price tag, however.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Audi A6 e-tron to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A6 e-tron, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Audi A6 e-tron

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Audi A6 e-tron. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Audi dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Audi A6 e-tron has received.

2025

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Large Company Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Audi A6 e-tron, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi e-tron GT | BMW i5 | BMW i7 | Citroën C5 X | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Porsche Taycan | Tesla Model S | Volkswagen ID.7

More news, reviews and information about the Audi A6 e-tron at The Car Expert

New Audi A6 e-tron range now available to order

New Audi A6 e-tron range now available to order

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Audi A6 e-tron has impressed reviewers thanks to its comfort and efficiency, but many take issue with the car's interior space.Audi A6 e-tron
