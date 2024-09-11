fbpx
New Audi A6 e-tron range now available to order

Audi has announced that its next-generation A6 executive saloon and estate is now available to order, and it's all-electric

Audi A6 e-tron

by Sean Rees

Audi has announced that its next-generation A6 executive ‘Sportback’ saloon and ‘Avant’ estate is now available to order here in the UK, and this new range is an all-electric ‘e-tron’ line-up.

This new battery-powered range isn’t a direct replacement for the outgoing petrol- and diesel-fueled A6 line-up. Instead, those combustion-powered models will return next year with the brand’s A7 moniker, in line with the German manufacturer’s plan to give ICE-powered models odd number names and electric models even number names.

Built on the same foundations as the electric Q6 e-tron, the new A6 range is powered by a 95kWh battery that reportedly provides up to 463 miles of travel on the single charge. That figure is what the A6 Sportback can muster, while the ‘Avant’ estate body style lowers this range by 26 miles as it’s less aerodynamic.

Two powertrains that use the same battery are now available to order, starting with the entry-level ‘Performance’, which has a single rear-mounted motor setup with 380hp. The new S6 variant on the other hand adds an extra motor to the front axle, making the car all-wheel drive and giving it a higher power output of 550hp.

While the S6 has a lower battery range of 406 miles, it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.9 seconds – a second and a half faster than the standard A6 e-tron. Top speed is capped at 130mph for the A6 and at 149mph for the S6.

Both can be recharged with an 11kW AC charger inserted into either of its charging ports – positioned above both rear wheel arches, and the driver’s side port can also take DC rapid charging speeds of up to 270kW.

The new A6 comes with a tech-laden interior trim, featuring a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 15-inch central infotainment touchscreen and the option of a 11-inch passenger media display which is available for an extra fee.

Pricing for the new range now starts at just under £70k for the A6 e-tron Sportback ‘Performance’, rising to £99k for the S6 e-tron Avant. The first customer deliveries are expected to arrive on UK roads in February.

Audi adds that cheaper 79kWh battery configurations of the A6 e-tron (with a lower battery range) are also on the way, as is a 22kW DC charging upgrade for the model, and the reveal of the new electric RS6.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
