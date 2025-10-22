Summary

The all-electric successor to the petrol-powered Mazda 6, the 6e is a large battery-powered saloon that is set to go on sale in the UK in early 2026.

Already on sale in Asia, the Mazda 6e was designed in collaboration with Chinese automaker Changan, and shares its foundations with the similarly-sized Changan Deepal L07 liftback.

Concluding that the saloon “lacks the unique magic we’ve come to know from Mazda”, Autotrader’s Catherine King explains that “the Chinese influence is overwhelmingly apparent, with fiddly touchscreen controls and overzealous driver aids.”

Despite a “firm ride” and an “irksome” infotainment system, Car’s Ben Whitworth argues nevertheless that “the Mazda should prove attractive to buyers by its combination of its sleek looks, decent range and generous specification levels.”

Not yet on sale in the UK at the time of writing, we are yet to give the Mazda 6e an Expert Rating score. Beyond the car’s middling review scores, the saloon has also been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, which awarded the Mazda a full five-star safety rating.

6e highlights Spacious and stylish interior

Large boot

Sharp steering

Well-equipped as standard 6e lowlights Frustrating infotainment system and safety tech

Slow maximum charging speed

Rather firm ride quality

Rivals offer more battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launching: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews “Refinement is superb, fit and finish is impressive and the cabin is fairly spacious. However, it doesn’t feel like a Mazda when two of the brand’s key qualities – ergonomics and beautiful feel and feedback through the driving controls – are missing.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The sleek Mazda 6e hatchback is a rival to the Tesla Model 3, but is it a true Mazda? The company has buddied up with Changan, a Chinese car maker with more experience in battery tech. The Chinese influence is overwhelmingly apparent, with fiddly touchscreen controls and overzealous driver aids. While the 6e ticks a lot of boxes on paper, it’s simply singing from the same hymn sheet as BYD, Xpeng and Omoda, and lacks the unique magic we’ve come to know from Mazda.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite a firm ride, smallish boot and irksome driver interface, the Mazda should prove attractive buyers by it combination of its sleek looks, decent range and generous specification levels.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It might not look like the most exciting new electric car, but the Mazda is sleek, spacious and efficient too. It has some of the fun feel of an MX-5 to drive too.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

” It has some annoyances, but you might be willing to put up with them if its cheap enough.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Sumptuous, classy interior with top-quality materials; refined and quiet drive at all speeds; decent handling feel that stays true to Mazda’s sporty ethos; competitive range from the standard battery; good equipment levels as standard.”

Author: Ben Whitworth

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Although it looks great, this joint project with China’s Changan is not sufficiently well honed to live up to Mazda’s hard-earned reputation.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: October 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 93%

Child protection: 93%

Vulnerable road users: 74%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Mazda 6e has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda 6e. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda 6e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 6e, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda 6e

Overall rating A 89% New car warranty duration 6 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Mazda has improved its warranty offering in 2025, extending its new car coverage from a bog-standard three years to a far more impressive six years. That’s now better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 6e.

From September 2025 onwards, the duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles (up from three years/60,000 miles). In addition to the standard new car warranty, there’s an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Mazda 6e

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mazda 6e from an official Mazda dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Mazda 6e from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Mazda 6e from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda 6e

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda 6e. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mazda 6e, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 e-tron | BMW i5 | Citroën ë-C4 | Genesis Electrified G80 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda 6e at The Car Expert

