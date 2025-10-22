fbpx
Mazda 6e

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Summary

The all-electric successor to the petrol-powered Mazda 6, the 6e is a large battery-powered saloon that is set to go on sale in the UK in early 2026.

Already on sale in Asia, the Mazda 6e was designed in collaboration with Chinese automaker Changan, and shares its foundations with the similarly-sized Changan Deepal L07 liftback.

Concluding that the saloon “lacks the unique magic we’ve come to know from Mazda”, Autotrader’s Catherine King explains that “the Chinese influence is overwhelmingly apparent, with fiddly touchscreen controls and overzealous driver aids.”

Despite a “firm ride” and an “irksome” infotainment system, Car’s Ben Whitworth argues nevertheless that “the Mazda should prove attractive to buyers by its combination of its sleek looks, decent range and generous specification levels.”

Not yet on sale in the UK at the time of writing, we are yet to give the Mazda 6e an Expert Rating score. Beyond the car’s middling review scores, the saloon has also been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, which awarded the Mazda a full five-star safety rating.

6e highlights

  • Spacious and stylish interior
  • Large boot
  • Sharp steering
  • Well-equipped as standard

6e lowlights

  • Frustrating infotainment system and safety tech
  • Slow maximum charging speed
  • Rather firm ride quality
  • Rivals offer more battery range

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA

Launching: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Featured reviews

“Refinement is superb, fit and finish is impressive and the cabin is fairly spacious. However, it doesn’t feel like a Mazda when two of the brand’s key qualities – ergonomics and beautiful feel and feedback through the driving controls – are missing.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Auto Express

Alex Ingram

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2025
Adult protection: 93%
Child protection: 93%
Vulnerable road users: 74%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2025, the Mazda 6e has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda 6e. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda 6e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 6e, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda 6e

Overall ratingA89%
New car warranty duration6 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Mazda has improved its warranty offering in 2025, extending its new car coverage from a bog-standard three years to a far more impressive six years. That’s now better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the 6e.

From September 2025 onwards, the duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles (up from three years/60,000 miles). In addition to the standard new car warranty, there’s an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Mazda 6e

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mazda 6e from an official Mazda dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Mazda 6e from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Mazda 6e from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda 6e

As of October 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda 6e. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you're looking at a new or used Mazda 6e, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 e-tron | BMW i5 | Citroën ë-C4 | Genesis Electrified G80 | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQE | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.7

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda 6e at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Mazda

Everything you need to know about Mazda

Mazda 6 (2013 to 2022)

Mazda 6 (2013 to 2022)

New battery-powered Mazda 6e range debuts

New battery-powered Mazda 6e range debuts

Mazda 6 review (2015 – 2017)

Mazda 6 review (2015 – 2017)

Mazda celebrates centenary with special edition models

Mazda celebrates centenary with special edition models

Mazda 6 review

Mazda 6 review

New Mazda 6 prices announced

New Mazda 6 prices announced

Mazda gets on the scrappage scheme bandwagon

Mazda gets on the scrappage scheme bandwagon

