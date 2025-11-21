New electric MG S6 EV now available to order

MG is launching its eighth all-electric model in the UK – the mid-sized MG S6 EV SUV – which is now available to order.

Joining MG’s range of SUVs above the smaller S5 EV, but below the more upmarket IM6, the S6 EV is set to challenge the sales of high-riding family EVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya, and has already been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, earning five-star safety credentials.

The five-seat SUV is offered with two powertrain options and three trim level choices – the lead-in ‘SE Long Range’, mid-range ‘Trophy Long Range’ and top-spec ‘Trophy Dual Motor’.

Built on the same foundations as the MG 4 hatchback, standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard, and ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Opting for the ‘Trophy Long Range’ introduces larger 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-style and suede upholstery, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and a surround-view parking camera.

Both of these trim grades – the standard ‘SE Long Range’ and ‘Trophy Long Range’ – are powered by a 240hp (180kW) battery and electric motor pairing that MG says can deliver up to 329 miles of travel on a single charge.

The range-topping ‘Trophy Dual Motor’ version is all-wheel drive, and makes use of a more powerful 357hp (266kW) electric drivetrain that can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.1 seconds. All three models are capable of charging from 10% to 80% battery in 38 minutes using rapid public chargers.

Now available to order in the UK, pricing for the new S6 EV range begins at just south of £38k, rising to £44k for the ‘Trophy Dual Motor’.