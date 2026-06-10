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Electric Mercedes-Benz GLC range expanded with new GLC 250

Mercedes-Benz has added a new entry-level model to its all-electric GLC SUV line-up with the introduction of the new 'GLC 250'

Mercedes-Benz GLC 250

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by Sean Rees

Mercedes-Benz has added a new entry-level model to its all-electric GLC EQ line-up with the introduction of the GLC 250, offering a lower-cost alternative to the more powerful GLC 400 4MATIC’ model.

The new model choice arrives as demand for the electric GLC reportedly continues to exceed expectations, with Mercedes-Benz claiming it has already attracted more orders than any electric vehicle in the brand’s history.

The GLC 250 sits beneath the dual-motor ‘GLC 400 4MATIC’ in the range, using a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle rather than an all-wheel-drive setup.

Power drops from 490hp in the ‘GLC 400 4MATIC’ to 354hp. The ‘GLC 250’ completes the 0-62mph sprint in 5.9 seconds, which is only modestly slower than its more powerful sibling and still quicker than many petrol-powered family SUVs.

Both models use the same 85kWh usable battery pack, meaning range remains one of the 250’s biggest strengths. Mercedes-Benz quotes up to 389 miles on the WLTP cycle, making it one of the longest-range electric SUVs in its class.

It also retains the rapid charging capability as higher-spec models. Rapid charging speeds of up to 320kW allow the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in around 22 minutes, making it well suited to long-distance journeys.

Like the rest of the electric GLC range, buyers can also add the optional ‘Refinement Package’, which brings ‘AIRMATIC’ air suspension and rear-wheel steering. The latter turns the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees to improve manoeuvrability in town while enhancing stability at motorway speeds.

The ‘GLC 250’ is available in the same five trim levels as the ‘GLC 400 4MATIC’ – ‘Sport’, ‘AMG Line’, ‘AMG Line Premium’, ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ and ‘Premier Edition’.

Higher-spec ‘AMG Line Premium’ models and above gain Mercedes-Benz’s full-width ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ setup, which combines multiple displays beneath a single panel across the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz has priced the lead-in ‘GLC 250 Sport’ at over £55k – a £5k saving when compared to the ‘GLC 400 4MATIC’ in the same guise.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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