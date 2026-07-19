Make and model: Zeekr 7GT

Description: Electric GT estate

Price range: UK pricing TBC; European prices from €45,990

Summary: The Zeekr 7GT is probably the most convincing Chinese EV we’ve driven so far, with a genuinely premium feel and strong road manners.

Introduction

The Zeekr 7GT is not on sale in the UK yet, but it is expected to arrive here either late in 2026 or sometime in 2027. UK pricing and specifications have not been confirmed, so this first drive is based on a European-spec car at the media launch in Spain.

Zeekr is Geely’s premium electric car brand, and the 7GT immediately feels like a cut above more mainstream Chinese EVs. That is not just because it has a big screen and lots of equipment. The design, cabin quality, driving position and general finish suggest clear influence from Volvo and Polestar, which sit under the same broad Geely umbrella.

The 7GT itself is an all-electric GT estate, although the shape sits somewhere between a fast estate and a low crossover. It has a long wheelbase, frameless windows, a sloping roofline and a wide, visor-style front end that gives it more visual presence than many Chinese EVs.

We drove the range-topping Privilege AWD Launch Edition, which has 646hp and all-wheel drive. It’s very fast, but probably more powerful than the car really needs to be. Based on this first drive, the mid-range Long Range rear-wheel-drive version could easily be the sweet spot.

Price and equipment

UK pricing has not been announced, so value for money has to be treated as provisional. European prices start from €45,990, which suggests the 7GT could be very competitive against established premium European electric cars if Zeekr follows a similar pricing pattern in the UK.

The European line-up is simple enough. The entry-level Core RWD gets a 75kWh battery, rear-wheel drive, 421hp and an official test range of up to 322 miles. The Long Range RWD keeps the same 421hp output but adds a larger 100kWh battery, increasing the official test range to up to 407 miles.

The Privilege AWD Launch Edition sits at the top of the range. It uses the same 100kWh battery as the Long Range, but adds a second motor for all-wheel drive and a total output of 646hp. Its official test range is shorter, at up to 347 miles, but it gets more performance and more equipment.

Standard kit looks generous across the range. All versions get a 15-inch central touchscreen plus 13-inch driver display, panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Zeekr’s own navigation system, assisted driving features and 22kW AC charging.

The Long Range adds a large head-up display, a 23-speaker sound system, leather trim and an interior fragrance system. The Privilege goes further with active air suspension, 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, a contrasting black roof, ventilated and massaging front seats, powered doors and extra seat adjustment.

That all sounds promising, but the final UK price will be crucial. If the Zeekr 7GT lands at a sensible level, it could make some European premium EVs look expensive. If UK pricing creeps too high, the lack of badge recognition will become a bigger problem.

The Zeekr 7GT has a bold front-end visor design and low GT stance, although the rear three-quarter view is less clean.

Inside the car

The 7GT’s cabin is probably the most impressive part of the car. After an hour of crawling all over it at the launch, the build quality appeared to be very good, and there is a stronger premium feel than we usually find in Chinese EVs.

The driving position is good, the seats are comfortable and the main controls feel solid. Although it’s a typical massive-central-touchscreen-to-do-everything arrangement, the fit and finish of all the cabin materials feels a cut above most rivals.

There are still some familiar frustrations. The door mirrors and steering column are adjusted through the touchscreen, which is needlessly annoying. There are two customisable physical buttons, one on the steering wheel and one on the centre console, which is a good idea. But too many regular-use functions still rely on the screen.

The touchscreen offers a lot of customisation, and that will suit some owners once they have taken the time to set the car up properly. The problem is that everyday functions need to be immediately obvious, especially when you are driving. This is an area where plenty of car makers are still making things more complicated than they need to be.

Rear space is excellent in most directions, helped by the long wheelbase and mostly flat floor. Adult passengers should be comfortable in the back, although toe room under the front seats is tighter than expected. It is not a major issue, but it takes the shine off what is otherwise a very spacious rear cabin.

Boot space is decent rather than outstanding. Zeekr quotes 456 litres with the rear seats up and 1,390 litres with them folded, which is useful but not class-leading for a large electric estate. There is a front boot as well, but capacity depends on the version: 65 litres in the rear-wheel-drive models and 32 litres in the all-wheel-drive versions.

The Zeekr 7GT cabin feels genuinely premium, even if too many routine controls are still handled through the touchscreen.

Driving range and charging

The Zeekr 7GT has strong official test range figures, especially in Long Range form. The Core RWD offers up to 322 miles, the Long Range RWD extends that to up to 407 miles, and the Privilege AWD is rated at up to 347 miles.

We did not have the car long enough to judge real-world energy use properly, and Spanish launch routes are not representative of normal UK driving anyway. The Privilege AWD’s extra motor, extra power and larger wheels mean it is unlikely to be the most efficient version, so buyers covering long distances may be better served by the Long Range RWD.

Charging performance looks strong on paper. The 75kWh Core model can accept up to 450kW from a suitable public charger, while the 100kWh versions can accept up to 420kW. Zeekr quotes a 10-80% charge in 13 minutes for the Core and 16 minutes for the larger-battery versions in ideal conditions.

Those are impressive figures, although public chargers able to deliver that sort of performance are still limited. At home or at a destination charger, the 7GT can charge at up to 22kW AC, which is better than many electric cars. A 10-100% charge takes about four and a half hours for the Core, or about five and a half hours for the 100kWh models.

On the road

The 646hp Privilege AWD is very quick. It accelerates with the usual big-power EV force, and the official 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds is far more performance than most owners will ever need.

That said, the 7GT does not feel like a blunt drag-race machine. The ride is good, the body stays very flat through corners and the car feels well tied down without being harsh. It suits the executive express brief very well: fast, refined and composed rather than noisy or dramatic.

The steering is better in Sport mode, where it gains enough weight to make the car feel more settled and precise. In Comfort mode, it is too light for our taste. The difference is noticeable enough that we would probably use Sport for steering even if keeping the rest of the car in a more relaxed setting.

The 7GT is not a deeply involving car in the way a good petrol engine and proper gearbox can be. That is true of most powerful EVs. What it does offer is a very polished, quiet and effortless driving experience, which arguably makes more sense for this kind of car than trying too hard to feel like a sports car.

Hill Descent Control is an unexpected feature in what is essentially a fast electric estate, but it is a useful touch if you live somewhere steep or regularly use rougher tracks. It also hints at the slightly crossover-like side of the 7GT’s character, even if this is not really the kind of car you would buy for off-road work.

The Zeekr 7GT Privilege AWD is seriously quick, but it works best as a refined electric express rather than a full sports car.

Ownership

The Zeekr 7GT has earned a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, under the organisation’s tougher new 2026 test protocols. It was one of the first two cars assessed under the new system, alongside the new BMW iX3, and scored strongly across the four new safety categories: 79% for Safe Driving, 89% for Crash Avoidance, 93% for Crash Protection and 95% for Post Crash Safety.

Euro NCAP said the 7GT showed “excellent performance” across all four safety stages, although it also noted that many key driving, touchscreen and comfort functions rely on the centre screen. That mirrors our own criticism: the 7GT is a very strong car overall, but some regular-use controls should be easier to access while driving.

The European warranty is five years or 100,000km (62,000 miles), with the possibility of extending cover by another five years or 100,000km if the car is serviced through Zeekr’s approved service network. From our perspective, we would treat that as a five-year warranty with a conditional service-activated extension, rather than a straightforward ten-year warranty.

The high-voltage battery has a separate eight-year or 200,000km (124,000 miles) warranty. UK warranty terms, servicing arrangements and dealer support will need to be confirmed before the car goes on sale here.

The Zeekr 7GT does not yet have an Expert Rating in our unique Expert Rating Index, as it is not yet on sale in the UK and we don’t have enough ownership data. Once UK information is available, the Expert Rating will give a broader picture by combining review scores with objective data on safety, running costs, warranty cover and more.

Verdict

The Zeekr 7GT is a very convincing car, and probably the strongest Chinese EV we have driven so far. It feels genuinely premium, not just well equipped, and that is an important difference.

The build quality appears strong, the cabin is comfortable, the ride is well judged and the performance is effortless. The Privilege AWD is probably more powerful than it needs to be, which makes the Long Range RWD look like the more sensible choice if UK pricing follows the European pattern.

There are still irritations. Some basic controls are buried in the touchscreen, the rear styling is not quite as clean as the front, the colour palette is dull and boot space is good rather than great. UK prices and specifications also remain unknown, so any value judgement has to be cautious for now.

Even so, the 7GT makes a strong first impression. If Zeekr can price it properly in the UK, this could be a serious alternative to premium European electric estates and crossovers. We look forward to driving final UK-spec models on local roads to bring you a definitive verdict, but it’s certainly a strong start.

We like: Genuinely premium cabin feel

Very strong build quality

Comfortable and refined on the road

Excellent rear passenger space

Long Range model looks like the sweet spot We don’t like: Some basic controls are buried in the touchscreen

UK pricing and specifications still unknown

Boot is useful but not class-leading

Toe room is tight under the front seats

Privilege AWD has more power than most buyers need

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Key specifications