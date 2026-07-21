New electric Volkswagen ID. Cross revealed

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID. Cross, a compact electric SUV/crossover that will sit alongside the upcoming ID. Polo in the brand’s expanding electric line-up.

Positioned as an electric alternative to the petrol-powered T-Cross, it promises more interior space, improved practicality and a tech suite usually reserved for larger, more expensive models.

The ID. Cross has been revealed in Germany, where order books are already open. UK pricing, specifications and launch date have yet to be confirmed, although the model is expected to join Volkswagen’s UK electric car range in due course.

The new model will compete with electric family crossovers such as the Kia EV3, Volvo EX30, Smart #1, Jeep Avenger Electric and Renault 4 E-Tech, joining the UK’s incredibly competitive small SUV class.

Compact SUV with an upmarket interior

At just over four metres long, the ID. Cross is slightly smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback but offers a slightly higher driving position.

The boot offers 475 litres of luggage capacity – 20 litres more than the T-Cross – while a 25-litre front storage compartment provides extra space for charging cables and smaller items.

Volkswagen says the ID. Cross has been designed to offer a more upmarket feel than the brand’s previous small models, with soft-touch materials, fabric-covered dashboard panels and redesigned controls throughout the cabin.

A ten-inch digital instrument display sits behind the steering wheel, complemented by a 13-inch central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest infotainment system. The digital instrument display also has an optional retro display mode that recreates the instrument layout of the original Mk1 Golf using digital graphics.

Higher-spec versions gain equipment including ‘IQ.LIGHT’ matrix LED headlights, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry. Options include electrically adjustable front seats with massage functions, a Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic glass roof.

Up to 265 miles of range

Volkswagen is offering the ID. Cross with three power outputs and two battery sizes, although UK specifications have not yet been finalised.

Entry-level models use a 116hp electric motor paired with a 37kWh battery, while higher-powered versions produce either 135hp or 211hp and use a larger 52kWh battery. The latter offers a driving range of up to 265 miles.

Charging speeds reach 90kW with the smaller battery and up to 105kW with the larger pack, allowing a 10% to 80% recharge in around 24 minutes. All versions also support 11 kW AC charging and include vehicle-to-load capability as standard, allowing the battery to power external electrical devices like laptops, e-bikes and kettles.

New driver assistance tech

The ID. Cross also introduces several new driver assistance systems to Volkswagen’s compact range.

An updated ‘Connected Travel Assist’ system can automatically stop the vehicle at traffic lights where supported, while a one pedal driving mode allows drivers to slow the car using regenerative braking without regularly using the brake pedal.

Available parking technologies include a surround view parking camera and ‘Park Assist Pro’, which can park the vehicle automatically, including remotely via a smartphone.

The Volkswagen ID. Cross is now available to order in Germany, but Volkswagen UK has yet to announce local specifications, pricing or a confirmed on-sale date.

Pricing for the new range starts at just south of €28k in mainland Europe, which is under £25k. We expect that the entry-level ID. Cross could cost between £25k and £28k, depending on its standard equipment and eligibility for the government’s EV grant.