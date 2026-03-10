Summary

The Mazda CX-6e is a mid-sized upmarket electric SUV built in collaboration with Chinese car brand Changan.

Not yet on sale but expected to launch in the UK this year, the CX-6e is Mazda’s answer to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Ford Explorer and Tesla Model Y, and under the hood the SUV is structurally identical to the Changan Deepal 07.

Essentially the all-electric equivalent of the brand’s petrol-powered CX-60 – though slighting longer and with a lower ride height – the CX-6e makes use of a 78kWh battery and 258hp rear-mounted e-motor pairing that provides up to 300 miles on a single charge.

The model made its debut at the Brussels motor show in January, and it is yet to be reviewed by the British motoring media just yet. We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launching: 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Mazda CX-6e – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Mazda CX-6e has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Mazda CX-6e has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CX-6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda CX-6e. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-6e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mazda, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-6e

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-6e. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mazda CX-6e, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda CX-6e at The Car Expert

Buy a Mazda CX-6e

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Mazda CX-6e, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)