Summary
The Mazda CX-6e is a mid-sized upmarket electric SUV built in collaboration with Chinese car brand Changan.
Not yet on sale but expected to launch in the UK this year, the CX-6e is Mazda’s answer to the Audi Q6 e-tron, Ford Explorer and Tesla Model Y, and under the hood the SUV is structurally identical to the Changan Deepal 07.
Essentially the all-electric equivalent of the brand’s petrol-powered CX-60 – though slighting longer and with a lower ride height – the CX-6e makes use of a 78kWh battery and 258hp rear-mounted e-motor pairing that provides up to 300 miles on a single charge.
The model made its debut at the Brussels motor show in January, and it is yet to be reviewed by the British motoring media just yet. We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA
Launching: 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.
There are no reviews on the Mazda CX-6e – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of March 2026, the Mazda CX-6e has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of March 2026, the Mazda CX-6e has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CX-6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda CX-6e. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-6e to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mazda, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-6e
As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-6e. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Mazda CX-6e, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Mazda CX-6e at The Car Expert
Buy a Mazda CX-6e
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