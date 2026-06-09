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Changan Deepal S05 line-up gains plug-in hybrid power

Chinese newcomer Changan is broadening its UK line-up with the launch of a plug-in hybrid version of its Deepal S05 family SUV

Changan Deepal S05 PHEV

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by Sean Rees
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Chinese newcomer Changan is broadening its UK line-up with the launch of a plug-in hybrid version of its Deepal S05 family SUV, soon offering buyers a longer-range alternative to the fully electric model.

Scheduled to go on sale in September, the Deepal S05 ‘PHEV’ plug-in hybrid can reportedly travel more than 621 miles between charging stops and fuel fill-ups, making it one of the longest-range plug-in hybrids in its class.

A rival for the MG HS and BYD Seal U

Positioned in the competitive C-SUV segment, the S05 PHEV will take on established plug-in hybrid rivals such as the MG HS PHEV, BYD Seal U DM-i, Kia Sportage PHEV, Hyundai Tucson PHEV and Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid.

Based on the figures released so far, Changan appears to be targeting the BYD Seal U most directly. Both models combine a sizeable battery with a petrol engine designed to maximise efficiency, while prioritising electric driving for everyday journeys.

The Deepal S05 offers a claimed 62 miles of electric-only range, putting it towards the top of the class and ahead of many plug-in hybrid rivals that typically offer between 35 and 50 miles of electric driving.

New Ultra-Hybrid tech

The S05 PHEV is the first model to use Changan’s new ‘Ultra-Hybrid’ system, developed with input from the company’s UK engineering centre.

Power comes from a 172kW electric motor paired with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Combined output stands at 255hp. A 18kWh battery provides the electric range and can be charged at up to 55kW DC, which is unusually quick for a plug-in hybrid.

The S05 also includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology as standard, allowing owners to power external devices such as camping equipment, tools or electric bikes directly from the car’s battery.

Changan says the plug-in hybrid has been specifically developed for European buyers, with a focus on efficient urban driving and long-distance usability.

Official WLTP fuel economy is rated at around 141mpg when the battery is regularly charged. Even with a depleted battery, Changan claims consumption of around 52mpg, which compares favourably with many conventional petrol SUVs.

UK launch this autumn

The Changan Deepal S05 PHEV will arrive in UK showrooms in September, with pre-orders opening later this summer.

Buyers will be able to choose from ‘Pro’ and ‘Max’ trim levels, although full UK specifications and pricing have yet to be announced.

Like other Changan models, the S05 PHEV will be backed by a seven-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty, plus an eight-year/124,000-mile warranty for its electrical systems, helping the brand compete with established rivals on peace of mind as well as technology.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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