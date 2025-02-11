fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Abarth 600e

Abarth 600e (2025 onwards) ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Abarth 600e is an electric compact SUV/crossover based on the Fiat of the same name. Underneath, it also shares its foundations and electric powertrain with the Alfa Romeo Junior (and the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, among others).

The 600e became available to order in the UK in late 2024, with first cars set to arrive in early 2025. The standard version will have 240hp, while the limited-edition ‘Scorpionissima’ version bumps that up to 280hp.

Like other Abarth models, the 600e takes the basic design of the standard Fiat and amps it up with more aggressive styling and performance.

Before even arriving, the Scorpionissima model had its price reduced by £2,000 to slide under the government’s £40K luxury car tax threshold. Any customers who had ordered a car at the original price will also benefit from the discount.

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough data to issue the Abarth 600e with an Expert Rating. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £36,975 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

We’re still compiling review data for the Abarth 600e. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Abarth 600e has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Abarth 600e has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 600e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Abarth 600e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 600e, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Abarth 600e. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Abarth 600e, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Junior | BMW iX2 | Cupra Born | DS 3 E-Tense | Jeep Avenger | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 XPower | Volvo EX30

More news, reviews and information about the Abarth 600e at The Car Expert

New Abarth 600e debuts

New Abarth 600e debuts

Buy an Abarth 600e

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Abarth 600e, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease an Abarth 600e

If you’re looking to lease a new Abarth 600e, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to an Abarth 600e

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Abarth 600e is based on the Fiat of the same name, amped up with more aggressive styling and improved performance. Abarth 600e
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved