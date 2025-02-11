Summary

The Abarth 600e is an electric compact SUV/crossover based on the Fiat of the same name. Underneath, it also shares its foundations and electric powertrain with the Alfa Romeo Junior (and the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, among others).

The 600e became available to order in the UK in late 2024, with first cars set to arrive in early 2025. The standard version will have 240hp, while the limited-edition ‘Scorpionissima’ version bumps that up to 280hp.

Like other Abarth models, the 600e takes the basic design of the standard Fiat and amps it up with more aggressive styling and performance.

Before even arriving, the Scorpionissima model had its price reduced by £2,000 to slide under the government’s £40K luxury car tax threshold. Any customers who had ordered a car at the original price will also benefit from the discount.

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough data to issue the Abarth 600e with an Expert Rating. Keep checking back for the latest information.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £36,975 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

We’re still compiling review data for the Abarth 600e. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2025, the Abarth 600e has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2025, the Abarth 600e has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the 600e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Abarth 600e to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 600e, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of February 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Abarth 600e. Check back again closer to the vehicle’s UK launch.

