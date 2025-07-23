fbpx
Pricing announced for Jaceoo 5 SUV

The small Jaecoo 5 SUV is set to arrive in the UK later this Summer, which will be offered with both petrol and electric powertrain options

Jaecoo 5

by Sean Rees

The small Jaecoo 5 SUV is set to arrive in the UK later this Summer, which will eventually be offered with both petrol and electric powertrain options.

Essentially a more compact and cheaper alternative to the Jaecoo 7 that arrived in the UK this year, Jaecoo has high aspirations for this smaller SUV, as the brand says its targeting a big market share.

The 5 is set to challenge the sales of established best-sellers like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke, as well as more upmarket choices like the Range Rover Evoque. The fledgling brand is no doubt emboldened by the over 8,000 sales the 7 has racked up so far this year.

Built on the same foundations as the Omoda 5 – a Chinese compact crossover for another Chery-owned marque – the five-seat Jaceoo 5 takes visual cues from the larger 7 and is aimed at “style-conscious” drivers looking for “versatility, capability, and everyday comfort.”

From launch, the SUV will be offered with one powertrain choice – a 147hp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The all-electric version will follow sometime later, with details on that variant following in the coming weeks.

The trim line-up will consist of two different grades – ‘Pure’ and ‘Luxury’. Included as standard with the ‘Pure’ package is a 13-inch portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a surround-view parking camera. Some signs of cost-cutting are present. Notably the SUV doesn’t have LED headlights as standard, the brand opting for automatic halogen lights instead.

Upgrading to the top-spec ‘Luxury’ adds a panoramic roof, wireless phone charging, and heated and ventilated front seats, as well as a premium eight-speaker Sony sound system and interior ambient lighting.

Jaecoo plans to deliver the first customer orders in October, with pricing for this petrol crossover starting at under £25k. Pricing rises to £28k for the ‘Luxury’ model. More details, including the official launch and EV specs, will be announced in the coming weeks. Check back soon!

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
