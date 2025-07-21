Summary

The KGM Torres is a mid-sized SUV/crossover which arrived in the UK in Spring 2024. Part of the new Torres range, the Torres is KGM’s first new model following the manufacturer’s re-brand from SsangYong in 2024.

Positioned between KGM’s smaller Korando and larger Rexton SUVs, and launched alongside an all-electric version called the Torres EVX, the British motoring media has given the Torres a lukewarm reception, with reviewers generally criticising the SUV’s fuel consumption and price.

“It desperately needs a more efficient engine”, comments Max Adams of Auto Express, adding that “several of the car’s rivals offer a better user experience when it comes to the all-important in-car tech.” The Carwow team adds that the car’s entry-level price tag is rather high, particularly “for an unknown brand.”

Parker’s Ted Welford also marks the KGM down for its “stiff ride and sloppy handling”, but concludes that there are plenty of positives, including “a big boot, good rear seat space, KGM’s reliability record, a five-year or 100,000 mile warranty, and friendly, local dealers.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published many reviews on the KGM Torres just yet. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the family-sized petrol SUV.

Torres highlights Spacious interior and large boot

KGM warranty and reliability record

Well-equipped as standard Torres lowlights Alternatives have a cheaper price tag

Thirsty petrol engine



Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £36,749 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The KGM Torres is a spacious and well equipped family SUV, but it desperately needs a more efficient engine.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview (including EVX)

Score: 7 / 10

“The KGM Torres has a number of positive attributes, including its distinctive design, huge interior and generous equipment for the money. It also drives pretty well, but the mid-size SUV class is hugely competitive and the Torres struggles in a few places.”

Author: Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Range overview

“The KGM Torres is a spacious, practical family SUV, but it’s not cheap for an unknown brand.”

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“It has some actual credibility, though, and you do get a lot of physical car for the money. We think it looks cool, too, but you might have to be prepared to make some compromises.”

Author: Andrew Brady

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The KGM Torres features excellent cabin space, a vast boot and generous levels of standard equipment. Unfortunately, the ride quality, handling and mechanical refinement are markedly off the pace.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

“It has style, practicality and equipment levels on its side, but the inefficient petrol engine could be the Torres’ weak point.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the KGM Torres has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the KGM Torres has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 33 mpg D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 198 g/km C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 33 C

The KGM Torres is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol-powered SUV’s average fuel consumption of 33mpg (between 31mpg and 33mpg) make it one of the least fuel efficient models in the medium SUV class, while the car’s insurance premiums sit in a middling bracket.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the KGM Torres to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Torres, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the KGM Torres

Overall rating A 96% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage Unlimited miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

KGM’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Torres.

The duration is five years, with no limit on mileage.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the KGM Torres

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Torres. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local KGM dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the KGM Torres, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Chery Tiggo 7 | Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda ZR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jaecoo 7 | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

