KGM Torres Hybrid now available to order

First launching as a pure petrol and all-electric SUV range in 2024, the KGM Torres is now available to order as a petrol-electric hybrid.

Pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, this all-wheel drive hybrid has an overall power output of 175hp and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. That’s around 12hp more than the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol can muster. Top speed is electronically capped at 112mph, with a 0-62mph sprint taking nine seconds.

KGM claims that this Torres Hybrid can do 95% of city driving on electric power alone, with electric-only driving possible at speeds of up to 62mph.

KGM hasn’t stated how far the SUV can go on electric power alone, but reports that the hybrid has an average fuel consumption of 46mpg, which means it isn’t quite as efficient as hybridised rivals like the Nissan Qashqai e-Power, Honda ZR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Available only with the Torres’ top-spec ‘K40’ trim grade – which includes front and rear parking sensors, a complete package of LED exterior lights, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen dashboard pairing and heated and ventilated front seats – pricing for KGM’s first ever hybrid model now begins at just under £36k, making it the cheapest model option in the range.

By comparison, the lead-in front-wheel drive petrol in the lesser ‘K30’ guise currently costs £800 more.