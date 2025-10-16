fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

KGM Torres Hybrid now available to order

First launching as a pure petrol and all-electric SUV range in 2024, the KGM Torres is now available to order as a petrol-electric hybrid

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

First launching as a pure petrol and all-electric SUV range in 2024, the KGM Torres is now available to order as a petrol-electric hybrid.

Pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, this all-wheel drive hybrid has an overall power output of 175hp and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. That’s around 12hp more than the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol can muster. Top speed is electronically capped at 112mph, with a 0-62mph sprint taking nine seconds.

KGM claims that this Torres Hybrid can do 95% of city driving on electric power alone, with electric-only driving possible at speeds of up to 62mph.

KGM hasn’t stated how far the SUV can go on electric power alone, but reports that the hybrid has an average fuel consumption of 46mpg, which means it isn’t quite as efficient as hybridised rivals like the Nissan Qashqai e-Power, Honda ZR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Available only with the Torres’ top-spec ‘K40’ trim grade – which includes front and rear parking sensors, a complete package of LED exterior lights, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen dashboard pairing and heated and ventilated front seats – pricing for KGM’s first ever hybrid model now begins at just under £36k, making it the cheapest model option in the range.

By comparison, the lead-in front-wheel drive petrol in the lesser ‘K30’ guise currently costs £800 more.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved