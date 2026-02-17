Summary

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a compact petrol-mild hybrid family car. There is also a an all-electric range which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the Vauxhall Frontera, the C3 Aircross has been given a lukewarm welcome by the British motoring media, who largely agree that the compact family car offers great value-for-money and a comfortable driving experience, but that rivals are quicker and sharper to drive.

Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire praises the Citroën for offering up to seven seats in an affordable hatchback-sized package, adding the caveat that buyers shouldn’t “expect it to be too sophisticated”, noting that the petrol engine is a bit “weedy” and that its electric counterpart is nicer to drive.

Parker’s Seth Walton agrees, also noting that the car’s interior trim fells “cheap” in places. “It’s not very refined”, concludes the Car team, but “if you’re after an affordable, inoffensive family wagon, this one is worth considering.”

As of February 2026, the Citroën ë-C3 Aircross holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. This score is currently ten points lower than the ë-C3 Aircross, due to the electric version’s higher set of review scores, cheaper running cost estimations and higher eco rating.

ë-C3 Aircross highlights Seven-seat practicality

Comfortable driving experience

Attractively priced and well-equipped ë-C3 Aircross lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

Electric version is better to drive

Tiny boot space in seven-seat configuration

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £21,105 on-road Launched: Autumn 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Citroen C3 Aircross has grown in stature, but not so much in price. There’s virtual price parity between the petrol and electric variants, and what you get for your money is a roomy family SUV that has more compact overall dimensions than most rivals. The driving experience majors on comfort over driving fun, but as everyday family transport, it gets the job done with a bit of comfort thrown into the mix.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Citroen C3 Aircross fits up to seven seats in a hatchback-sized package, at a very reasonable price – just don’t expect it to be too sophisticated.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Score: 8 / 10

“Bigger, better looking, more comfortable and a seven-seat option make the new Citroen C3 Aircross very easy to recommend.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric ë-C3 Aircross)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroën C3 Aircross has an attractive, if unadventurous, design. It also has a spacious and practical interior, and is cheaper and better-equipped than the Vauxhall Frontera. However, it’s only adequate to drive, the seven-seat option is only for kids and short journeys, and the infotainment system is quite basic.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Score: 6 / 10

“The Citroen C3 Aircross is limited in its abilities, but there’s no pretence to the way it drives. In a world where most cars are built too firm I found the relaxed, easy-going nature of the C3 Aircross quite refreshing. It’s not very refined, and humble in just about every regard, but the new car still a marked improvement over the last edition. If you’re after an affordable, inoffensive family wagon, this one is worth considering.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“If you want an SUV that won’t put a black hole in the family budget, the Citroen C3 Aircross offers space, five or seven seats and even the option of electric power.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Alastair Crooks

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric model)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Citroen C3 Aircross has taken on a chunky new aesthetic while gaining extra practicality in the form of a seven-seat option and more choice thanks to the new electric e-C3 Aircross. It’s still very affordable, but compromises have inevitably been made, particularly in terms of refinement.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Citroen C3 Aircross has a drastically different look for its second generation but the bigger talking point is its third-row option, making it nearly the cheapest seven-seater around. Its low price means some compromises have been made but this is nonetheless an impressive compact SUV.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The new C3 Aircross is a decent car, and despite some cheap feeling to it among various flaws, it still feels like a lot of Citroen product for the money.”

Author: Seth Walton

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: Range overview (including electric ë-C3 Aircross)

Score: 6 / 10

“Not the French brand’s most enthralling car ever, but it’s comfy, cheap, comes with up to seven seats and has a choice of petrol, hybrid or electric power.”

Author: Will Dron

The Telegraph Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol/electric hybrid Max

Score: 8 / 10

“This estate-style family car is tuned for comfort, with the option of extra folding chairs to seat up to seven – though that is best avoided.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Unpick the cringey slogans on the doors and you’ve got yourself a roomy, sensibly-priced and comfortable take on a supermini.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Citroën C3 Aircross has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Citroën C3 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 49 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 129 g/km B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 20 B Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £163 A Year 2 £458 B Year 3 £726 B Year 4 £977 B Year 5 £1,357 B Overall £3,681 B

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C3 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C3 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën C3 Aircross

Overall rating C 50% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly bog standard, and similar to rival brands in a similar price bracket as the C3 Aircross.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this petrol mild-hybrid model has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for its battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C3 Aircross

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C3 Aircross. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Citroën C3 Aircross has received

2026 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Small Crossover

