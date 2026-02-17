Find an Expert Rating: 
New car score:

62
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

67
%
C

Safety Rating:

B

Eco Rating:

67
%
B

Running Costs:

66
%
C

Warranty Rating:

15
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a compact petrol-mild hybrid family car. There is also a an all-electric range which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the Vauxhall Frontera, the C3 Aircross has been given a lukewarm welcome by the British motoring media, who largely agree that the compact family car offers great value-for-money and a comfortable driving experience, but that rivals are quicker and sharper to drive.

Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire praises the Citroën for offering up to seven seats in an affordable hatchback-sized package, adding the caveat that buyers shouldn’t “expect it to be too sophisticated”, noting that the petrol engine is a bit “weedy” and that its electric counterpart is nicer to drive.

Parker’s Seth Walton agrees, also noting that the car’s interior trim fells “cheap” in places. “It’s not very refined”, concludes the Car team, but “if you’re after an affordable, inoffensive family wagon, this one is worth considering.”

As of February 2026, the Citroën ë-C3 Aircross holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. This score is currently ten points lower than the ë-C3 Aircross, due to the electric version’s higher set of review scores, cheaper running cost estimations and higher eco rating.

ë-C3 Aircross highlights

  • Seven-seat practicality
  • Comfortable driving experience
  • Attractively priced and well-equipped

ë-C3 Aircross lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Electric version is better to drive
  • Tiny boot space in seven-seat configuration

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £21,105 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Citroen C3 Aircross has grown in stature, but not so much in price. There’s virtual price parity between the petrol and electric variants, and what you get for your money is a roomy family SUV that has more compact overall dimensions than most rivals. The driving experience majors on comfort over driving fun, but as everyday family transport, it gets the job done with a bit of comfort thrown into the mix.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alex Ingram, Alastair Crooks

“The Citroen C3 Aircross fits up to seven seats in a hatchback-sized package, at a very reasonable price – just don’t expect it to be too sophisticated.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Honest John

Parkers

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2026, the Citroën C3 Aircross has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2026, the Citroën C3 Aircross has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models49 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models129 g/kmB
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models20B
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£163A
Year 2£458B
Year 3£726B
Year 4£977B
Year 5£1,357B
Overall£3,681B

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Citroën C3 Aircross to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the C3 Aircross, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Citroën C3 Aircross

Overall ratingC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Citroën’s new car warranty is fairly bog standard, and similar to rival brands in a similar price bracket as the C3 Aircross.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this petrol mild-hybrid model has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for its battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Citroën C3 Aircross

As of February 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Citroën C3 Aircross. However, recall information is updated very regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Citroën dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Citroën C3 Aircross has received

2026

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best Small Crossover

If you're looking at a new or used Citroën C3 Aircross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Citroën C3 Aircross range at The Car Expert

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

Citroën C3 Aircross (2017 to 2024)

Citroën C3 Aircross (2017 to 2024)

Outstanding results in latest safety tests

Outstanding results in latest safety tests

Geneva: Citroën plots crossover future

Geneva: Citroën plots crossover future

New Rip Curl trim tops Citroën C3 Aircross range

New Rip Curl trim tops Citroën C3 Aircross range

Citroën launches new C3 Aircross Rip Curl edition

Citroën C3 Aircross review

Citroën C3 Aircross review

Citroën C3 Aircross gains auto braking as standard

Citroën C3 Aircross gains auto braking as standard

Details of new Citroën C3 Aircross

Details of new Citroën C3 Aircross

Bye Picasso, hello Citroën C3 Aircross

Bye Picasso, hello Citroën C3 Aircross

Citroen C-Aircross to take on Nissan’s Juke?

Citroen C-Aircross to take on Nissan’s Juke?

The Citroën C3 Aircross is a compact family car that offers seating for up to seven, but reviewers agree that its all-electric sibling is better to drive.

