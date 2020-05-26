2020 Citroën C3 Aircross Rip Curl edition
Model update

Citroën launches new C3 Aircross Rip Curl edition

French firm continues its collaboration with the surfing brand with a new high-specification model

Darren Cassey
Citroën is continuing its four-year collaboration with surf-wear manufacturer Rip Curl with its latest ‘lifestyle-focused’ special edition car.

The Citroën C3 Aircross Rip Curl is based on the top-of-the-range Flair trim but gets a slightly different styling package inside and out.

On the outside, the Rip Curl edition is characterised by a black theme, including 16-inch black alloy wheels, a black roof and tinted windows, as well as an ‘anodised ochre’ colour pack for the headlight surrounds, wheel caps and door mirrors.

According to Citroën: “This intense and energetic ochre hue – inspired by the sand dunes and sunshine of the surfing world – enlivens the overall appearance and conjures up thoughts of wide sandy beaches and the freshness of the ocean.”

In other words, it’s some orange trim pieces…

Distinctive Citroën crossover falling behind

The C3 Aircross has received average to good reviews from the UK motoring media, with an overall Expert Rating of 72% as of May 2020. When it was first launched, that was good enough to rank it towards the top of the small SUV/crossover class, but newer models like the Ford Puma and Volkswagen T-Cross have raised the bar for this market segment, and the Citroën has fallen back into the midfield.
Stuart Masson, Editor

The C3 Aircross Rip Curl also gets wave graphics on the doors, Rip Curl logo badging, and a choice of Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Natural White and Perla Nera Black paint jobs.

Inside, there’s a grey fabric upholstery with an ochre band at the top of the backrest, and ochre floor mats with the Rip Curl logo. Equipment is based on the top-spec Flair trim, so it includes automatic climate control, automatic windscreen wipers, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and various driver assistance systems.

The Citroën C3 Aircross Rip Curl is available now with prices starting at £21,610. Deliveries are expected to begin in July.

Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

