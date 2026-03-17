Summary

The Lepas L8 is a large plug-in hybrid SUV from Chinese newcomers Lepas, launching in the UK in the second half of 2026.

Lepas may be a new name in Europe, but not a standalone startup. It’s part of the huge Chery Group and a sister brand to Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo, which have all enjoyed successful UK launches in over the last two years.

The L8 is a five-seat SUV based on the Chery Tiggo 8, which arrived in the UK late last year. Although technical details have not yet been confirmed, it’s likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, promoted by Chery Group as its Super Hybrid System.

Based on Chery’s approach with its other brands already launched in the UK, we expect the Lepas L8 to offer a high level of standard specification at a price that undercuts most other vehicles in its class.

Lepas will be announcing the details of its UK rollout in coming weeks, but we expect that it will be plugged into the extensive dealer network that Chery Group has already established. It’s also likely that another model or two will soon be announced by the time showrooms open.

At the time of writing, no one in the British motoring media has got behind the wheel of the Lepas L8. That means we have no review scores to display at the moment.

We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: TBA Launching: Autumn 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

There are no reviews on the Lepas L8 – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Lepas L8 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Lepas L8 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the L8 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Lepas L8. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Lepas L8 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the L8, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Lepas L8

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Lepas L8. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Lepas dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Lepas L8, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q7 | BMW X7 | Chery Tiggo 8 | Genesis GV80 | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Land Rover Defender | Lexus RX | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover | Range Rover Sport | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM Rexton | Suzuki Across | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Lepas range at The Car Expert

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