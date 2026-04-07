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Toyota RAV4

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Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Toyota RAV4 is a mid-sized SUV/crossover. This is the upcoming sixth-generation, which becomes available to order in May 2026 and is only available in the UK as a plug-in hybrid.

Set to challenge the sales of the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan, the new RAV4 has been given a positive initial reviewer reception, with British journalists in general agreement that the Toyota excels in the areas that made the original RAV4 a popular choice in the first place – interior space and off-roading ability.

“It’s far from the most exciting thing to drive”, says Top Gear’s Greg Potts, “but the soft setup makes for a comfortable ride, and the all-wheel drive variant is surprisingly sprightly.” Car’s Chris Chilton also praises the plug-in hybrid for its “excellent” electric-only driving range, while the Honest John team reminds buyers of Toyota’s great reliability record.

That said, Carwow’s Tom Wiltshire ultimately concludes that “it’s expensive next to cheaper and just as capable alternatives.” The Parkers team adds that, although the RAV4 “majors on efficiency and performance”, the SUV’s “interior quality falls short of the best rivals.”

While there are now several published reviews of the new RAV4 now live online, we are waiting for the arrival of UK-based review scores and running cost estimations for the model before giving the new Toyota an Expert Rating score. That’s sure to follow in the coming weeks – check back soon!

RAV4 highlights

  • Long electric-only PHEV range
  • Capable off-roader
  • Comfortable and spacious interior

RAV4 lowlights

  • Only available as a plug-in hybrid
  • Comes with a price premium over close rivals
  • Alternatives offer higher interior quality

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: from £43,845

Launched: Spring/Summer 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Toyota RAV4 is hugely family-friendly and the hybrid system is very good, but it’s expensive next to cheaper and just as capable alternatives.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Tom Wiltshire

“The RAV4 continues where the old RAV4 PHEV left off – it’s refined, practical and the latest plug-in hybrid system is impressive.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

More reviews

Car

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Toyota RAV4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Toyota RAV4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Toyota RAV4. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Toyota RAV4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the RAV4, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Toyota RAV4

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Toyota RAV4. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Toyota dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Toyota RAV4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia Sorento | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | KGM RextonSuzuki Across | Volkswagen Tayron

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