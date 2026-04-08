New Toyota RAV4 arriving in May

Toyota has announced UK details for its new sixth-generation RAV4 SUV, which will become available to order in May ahead of first deliveries expected in June.

The newest competitor joining the very crowded mid-sized SUV category to challenge the sales of established UK favourites like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, this new RAV4 replaces the outgoing fifth-generation range which had bee on sale since 2018.

The new model range brings changes to powertrain, technology and interior design, while retaining a similar size and target audience, being aimed at Briitsh buyers looking for a spacious family car and capable off-roader.

Plug-in hybrid only

A plug-in hybrid model option joined the previous RAV4 line-up in 2021, which was available alongside the lead-in petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Now moving into the new sixth-generation, the RAV4 will now only be offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, with Toyota quoting up to 85 miles of electric-only driving range.

That puts the RAV4 at the very top end of the current plug-in hybrid SUV class. Close rivals like the Kia Sportage PHEV manage around 43 miles without re-charging, while premium alternatives such as the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid offer roughly 37 miles of electric driving.

The previous-generation RAV4 PHEV was already considered strong in this area, with an official range of about 46 miles, which was higher than many competitors when it first arrived in 2021. Most plug-in hybrids in this segment still tend to sit in the 30- to 50-mile range, particularly once real-world conditions are taken into account.

The new RAV4 is built on the same ‘TNGA-K’ foundations as the outgoing version, but in an updated form with increased structural rigidity and revised suspension mounting points. Toyota says this is intended to improve ride comfort, handling and refinement compared with the previous model.

Visually, the new model adopts a revised front-end design with new lighting signatures and a more angular look, bringing it closer in line with Toyota’s newer models.

Compared with the fifth-generation RAV4, the overall size and proportions are largely unchanged, but the styling is updated rather than completely redesigned.

A sportier range-topping ‘GR Sport’ version is also now part of the line-up from launch, adding sportier styling and chassis tuning.

Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 ‘GR Sport’

Interior and technology

Inside, the RAV4 receives a more significant update. All models feature a new infotainment system with a 13-inch touchscreen, along with updated digital displays and connectivity features.

The sixth-generation model also introduces Toyota’s newer software platform and updated safety systems, including the latest Toyota ‘Safety Sense’ functions delivered via over-the-air updates.

Pricing and availability

The new Toyota RAV4 will be available to order from May, with first UK deliveries expected from June 2026. Pricing starts from just south of £44k.