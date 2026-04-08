Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Toyota RAV4 arriving in May

Toyota has announced UK details for its new sixth-generation RAV4 SUV, which will become available to order in May

Toyota RAV4

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Toyota has announced UK details for its new sixth-generation RAV4 SUV, which will become available to order in May ahead of first deliveries expected in June.

The newest competitor joining the very crowded mid-sized SUV category to challenge the sales of established UK favourites like the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan, this new RAV4 replaces the outgoing fifth-generation range which had bee on sale since 2018.

The new model range brings changes to powertrain, technology and interior design, while retaining a similar size and target audience, being aimed at Briitsh buyers looking for a spacious family car and capable off-roader.

Plug-in hybrid only

A plug-in hybrid model option joined the previous RAV4 line-up in 2021, which was available alongside the lead-in petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Now moving into the new sixth-generation, the RAV4 will now only be offered as a plug-in hybrid in the UK, with Toyota quoting up to 85 miles of electric-only driving range.

That puts the RAV4 at the very top end of the current plug-in hybrid SUV class. Close rivals like the Kia Sportage PHEV manage around 43 miles without re-charging, while premium alternatives such as the Lexus NX plug-in hybrid offer roughly 37 miles of electric driving.

The previous-generation RAV4 PHEV was already considered strong in this area, with an official range of about 46 miles, which was higher than many competitors when it first arrived in 2021. Most plug-in hybrids in this segment still tend to sit in the 30- to 50-mile range, particularly once real-world conditions are taken into account.

The new RAV4 is built on the same ‘TNGA-K’ foundations as the outgoing version, but in an updated form with increased structural rigidity and revised suspension mounting points. Toyota says this is intended to improve ride comfort, handling and refinement compared with the previous model.

Design updates

Visually, the new model adopts a revised front-end design with new lighting signatures and a more angular look, bringing it closer in line with Toyota’s newer models.

Compared with the fifth-generation RAV4, the overall size and proportions are largely unchanged, but the styling is updated rather than completely redesigned.

A sportier range-topping ‘GR Sport’ version is also now part of the line-up from launch, adding sportier styling and chassis tuning.

Toyota RAV4
Toyota RAV4 ‘GR Sport’

Interior and technology

Inside, the RAV4 receives a more significant update. All models feature a new infotainment system with a 13-inch touchscreen, along with updated digital displays and connectivity features.

The sixth-generation model also introduces Toyota’s newer software platform and updated safety systems, including the latest Toyota ‘Safety Sense’ functions delivered via over-the-air updates.

Pricing and availability

The new Toyota RAV4 will be available to order from May, with first UK deliveries expected from June 2026. Pricing starts from just south of £44k.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved