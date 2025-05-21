New Toyota RAV4 and bZ4X Touring models unveiled

Toyota has revealed two new models overnight – the all-new version of the long-running Toyota RAV4 family SUV, plus the Toyota bZ4X Touring EV, which is a more rugged version of the company’s existing bZ4X electric crossover.

Both new models were publicly displayed at a launch event in Brussels overnight, although we won’t see either of them in the UK until early 2026.

All-new Toyota RAV4

2026 Toyota RAV4

The new Toyota RAV4 is the sixth generation of a model that dates all the way back to the 1990s, and was one of the global pioneers of the modern road-going SUV style of family car. Like the outgoing model, the new version will be available with both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid power, with both front- and all-wheel drive on offer.

The plug-in hybrid’s battery is now larger at 23kWh, extending the all-electric driving range 40 to 62 miles, while both models get a more compact hybrid motor unit to free up more interior space.

2026 Toyota RAV4

Power outputs range from 135kW (183hp) for the entry-level front-wheel drive version up to a maximum of 224kW (304hp) in the top-spec all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid model.

Charging options for the RAV4 plug-in hybrid have also been improved – the latest onboard 11kW AC charger allows a full recharge using a home wallbox in three hours, while the vehicle is also able to take advantage of rapid charging at public chargers with a speed of up to 50kW, producing a 10%-80% charge in half an hour.

New Toyota bZ4X Touring

Toyota bZ4X Touring

The bZ4X Touring is being pitched as a larger and more rugged version of the standard bZ4X, which has been on sale for more than two years now. It very much taps into the style of the Subaru Outback, a rugged estate that can comfortably handle both on-road and off-road duties without the bulk of a normal SUV.

It’s some 14cm longer than the standard model to increase boot space by a third, up to 600 litres, over the regular model. It also gains a couple of centimetres in height thanks to the roof rails.

As with the regular bZ4X, buyers will be able to choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, but the bZ4X Touring gets a larger and more efficient battery pack. Now 75kWh, up from 71kWh, this should bring the official driving range up to almost 350 miles. Exact numbers will depend on final UK specifications, to be announced later this year.

The front-wheel drive model’s motor produces 165 kW (224hp) while the all-wheel drive version offers dual motors – one at the front and one at the back – and a total output of 280 kW (380hp), making it the most powerful Toyota electric vehicle yet. Toyota is also emphasising the AWD model’s towing capacity of 1,500kg.

The bZ4X Touring will come fitted with either an 11kW or 22kW onboard charger, depending on which trim the buyer chooses. All models will also offer fast-charging capability of up to 150kW at compatible public charging points, allowing a 10% to 80% recharge of 30 minutes.

UK specification and pricing for the bZ4X Touring and RAV4 are still to be announced. We expect this information to arrive later this year before both cars go on sale early in 2026.