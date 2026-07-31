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Volkswagen T-Roc

(2026 - present)

Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

72
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

93
%
A

Eco Rating:

68
%
B

Running Costs:

66
%
C

Warranty Rating:

13
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

72
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

93
%
A

Eco Rating:

68
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

66
%
C

Summary

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a compact SUV/crossover that sits between the larger Tiguan and smaller T-Cross in the Volkswagen SUV family. This is the second-generation T-Roc, which arrived in UK showrooms in early 2026.

The petrol mild-hybrid T-Roc range arrived to a positive reviewer reception, described by The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson as “sensible, spacious and easy to live with.” A petrol-electric hybrid version of the crossover is expected to arrive towards the end of this year.

Moving into its second-generation, reviewers agree that the T-Roc has improved in several key areas – this latest iteration offering more space, a larger tech suite and better interior quality than its predecessor – but several outlets argue that the crossover’s pricing is rather high in a market full of capable rivals.

“This car will impress people who already own T-Rocs”, the Top Gear team concludes. “What it doesn’t do is give a compelling reason for someone in another rival crossover to immediately jump ship.”

Beyond its steeper price tag when compared to similarly-sized rivals, reviewers find little about the T-Roc to criticise. Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones argues that Volkswagen’s focus on producing a mature family-focused crossover has led to some of the driving fun and style of the previous T-Roc being lost, while Autotrader’s Dan Trent notes that the choice of powertrains is a bit slim at launch, concluding that “the full hybrid versions can’t come soon enough.”

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen T-Roc holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72%. Beyond the car’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by Euro NCAP safety credentials and reasonable predicted running costs.

T-Roc highlights

  • Well-built high-quality interior
  • Efficient engines
  • Roomy cabin with big boot

T-Roc lowlights

  • Relatively pricey, list price and options list
  • Limited engine choice at launch
  • Not very exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, petrol-electric hybrid
Price: From £31,620

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) front view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) front interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) rear interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Volkswagen T-Roc is sensible, spacious and easy to live with, but its pricing looks high in a market full of capable rivals.”

Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic Life

Score: 6.6 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“The Volkswagen T-Roc is a head-turning, premium-feeling small SUV, but it’s expensive compared to some alternatives and the big wheels make it uncomfortable in town.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

More reviews

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Auto Trader

Car

Evo

Honest John

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 91%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 87%
Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen T-Roc has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Petrol models49 mpgC
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models126 g/kmB
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models17A

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel efficiency of petrol mild-hybrid models is competitive for ICE-powered crossovers of this size, and the car’s insurance premiums sit on the cheaper side of the market average.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen T-Roc to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T-Roc, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volkswagen T-Roc

Overall ratingE13%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Volkswagen’s new car warranty is fairly average. The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Volkswagen T-Roc

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volkswagen T-Roc from an official Volkswagen dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month warranty with unlimited mileage included.
  • If you are buying a used Volkswagen T-Roc from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Volkswagen T-Roc from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen T-Roc

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen T-Roc. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volkswagen T-Roc, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Cupra Formentor | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Sportage | Lexus LBX | Mazda CX-30 | Nissan Qashqai | Renault Captur | Toyota C-HR

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen T-Roc at The Car Expert

Volkswagen T-Roc review – first UK drive

Volkswagen T-Roc review – first UK drive

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Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (2019 to 2025)

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Outstanding results in latest safety tests

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Subscribe to a Volkswagen T-Roc

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The Volkswagen T-Roc is a spacious compact crossover with a polished interior, but several similarly-sized rivals offer more value-for-money.Volkswagen T-Roc

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