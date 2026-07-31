Volkswagen T-Roc (2026) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a compact SUV/crossover that sits between the larger Tiguan and smaller T-Cross in the Volkswagen SUV family. This is the second-generation T-Roc, which arrived in UK showrooms in early 2026.

The petrol mild-hybrid T-Roc range arrived to a positive reviewer reception, described by The Car Expert’s own Stuart Masson as “sensible, spacious and easy to live with.” A petrol-electric hybrid version of the crossover is expected to arrive towards the end of this year.

Moving into its second-generation, reviewers agree that the T-Roc has improved in several key areas – this latest iteration offering more space, a larger tech suite and better interior quality than its predecessor – but several outlets argue that the crossover’s pricing is rather high in a market full of capable rivals.

“This car will impress people who already own T-Rocs”, the Top Gear team concludes. “What it doesn’t do is give a compelling reason for someone in another rival crossover to immediately jump ship.”

Beyond its steeper price tag when compared to similarly-sized rivals, reviewers find little about the T-Roc to criticise. Parker’s Alan Taylor-Jones argues that Volkswagen’s focus on producing a mature family-focused crossover has led to some of the driving fun and style of the previous T-Roc being lost, while Autotrader’s Dan Trent notes that the choice of powertrains is a bit slim at launch, concluding that “the full hybrid versions can’t come soon enough.”

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen T-Roc holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72%. Beyond the car’s positive set of review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by Euro NCAP safety credentials and reasonable predicted running costs.

T-Roc highlights Well-built high-quality interior

Efficient engines

Roomy cabin with big boot T-Roc lowlights Relatively pricey, list price and options list

Limited engine choice at launch

Not very exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol with mild-hybrid assistance, petrol-electric hybrid

Price: From £31,620 Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The new Volkswagen T-Roc is sensible, spacious and easy to live with, but its pricing looks high in a market full of capable rivals.” Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic Life Score: 6.6 / 10 Read full review

“The Volkswagen T-Roc is a head-turning, premium-feeling small SUV, but it’s expensive compared to some alternatives and the big wheels make it uncomfortable in town.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The key strengths of the original T-Roc have been enhanced with improved quality and tech for the second generation.”

Author: Dean Gibson

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The original was still selling well nearly a decade after its launch and this new one hopes to keep the momentum going, with funkier looks, improved tech and more space. The full hybrid versions can’t come soon enough, though.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There are cheaper, larger and better equipped options out there, but they lack that last bit of polish in every conceivable area. Volkswagen’s return to form continues.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“VW’s new T-Roc injects a bit of intrigue and competency into the homogeneity of the family crossover/SUV segment.”

Author: Ethan Jupp

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not be the most affordable car of this type, but the Volkswagen T-Roc is a very polished small SUV that comes with plenty of space, drives nicely and gets its tech (mostly) right.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s no doubt the second generation Volkswagen T-Roc fixes a few niggles we had with its predecessor. Interior quality is improved, especially if you opt for an R-Line, theres more space for people and luggage, and there’s a frugal hybrid on the way. However, there are cheaper and more likeable options out there.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This car will impress people who already own T-Rocs. It looks more assertive, it’s had an uptick in interior quality and space, it’s a smidge keener to drive, it’s quieter, and if driven intelligently, quite economical too.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 87%

Safety assist: 77%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2026, the Volkswagen T-Roc has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Petrol models 49 mpg C CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 126 g/km B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 17 A

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The average fuel efficiency of petrol mild-hybrid models is competitive for ICE-powered crossovers of this size, and the car’s insurance premiums sit on the cheaper side of the market average.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen T-Roc to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T-Roc, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volkswagen T-Roc

Overall rating E 13% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 0 years Battery warranty mileage 0 miles

Volkswagen’s new car warranty is fairly average. The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Volkswagen T-Roc

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volkswagen T-Roc from an official Volkswagen dealership, you will get a minimum 12-month warranty with unlimited mileage included.

If you are buying a used Volkswagen T-Roc from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Volkswagen T-Roc from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volkswagen T-Roc

As of July 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Volkswagen T-Roc. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volkswagen dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Volkswagen T-Roc, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Cupra Formentor | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Sportage | Lexus LBX | Mazda CX-30 | Nissan Qashqai | Renault Captur | Toyota C-HR

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen T-Roc at The Car Expert

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