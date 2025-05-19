New Volkswagen T-Roc trim levels

Two new versions of the Volkswagen T-Roc are being launched this week with a raft of additional features, including new 19-inch alloys and upgraded headlights.

The new trim levels are the Style Design and Black Edition Plus, which replace the previous Style and Black Edition trims in the T-Roc line-up. As the names suggest, these are evolutions of the previous models with a bit more standard kit.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been around for more than seven years, so it’s well into the time where a car manufacturer will start throwing in extra kit to keep sales ticking along against newer rivals, and this is no different. The Black Edition Plus adds a claimed £3K worth of additional kit for the same price as the previous Black Edition, while the Style Design costs £1K more than the outgoing Style version but with more than £5K worth of additional spec.

Both versions gain improved standard specifications over their outgoing counterparts, including 19-inch alloy wheels, an electric tailgate, rear-view camera, keyless access, a panoramic sunroof and metallic paint with a black roof.

The Style Design also comes with black door mirrors to match the roof, as well as matrix LED headlights. These have a high-beam setting that react automatically to oncoming traffic and road conditions, dimming specific areas of road to prevent blinding oncoming drivers while keeping other areas fully lit to maximise night-time visibility.

If you added all of the Style Design’s additional features to the previous Style, it would cost an extra £5.5K according to Volkswagen. But the upgraded model is priced just £1,000 more at just over £33K.

Likewise, the additional features on the Black Edition Plus are theoretically worth an extra £3,225 over the previous Black Edition, but come at no extra cost to keep the price at £36.5K.

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been on sale in the UK since late 2017, although it has had various updates throughout its life. It’s still a well-regarded model, scoring an overall B grade in The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating Index.

Both special edition models can both be ordered from Volkswagen dealers from this week.