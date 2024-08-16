fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Volkswagen T-Roc R gains Black Edition trim

Volkswagen has added a new design pack to its T-Roc options list, and the T-Roc R is now available in a new 'Black Edition' guise

Volkswagen T-Roc R Black Edition

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Volkswagen has added a new trim option to its T-Roc R options list which finishes the car in black and comes with several extra bits of on-board equipment over the standard model.

The performance-enhanced T-Roc R is the latest Volkswagen model to receive the brand’s ‘Black Edition’ treatment, after the Golf hatchback and Tiguan SUV. As you might guess, this trim’s key attraction is its all-black exterior finish with roof rails, wing mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels painted the same dark colour as the bodywork.

Volkswagen stresses that this range-topping T-Roc R choice offers both “style and substance”, the latter referring to the longer list of on-board equipment that includes a rear-view parking camera, heated front seats, a motorised boot lid and a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof. The ‘Black Edition’ also comes with a six-speaker Beats sound system.

Now on sale, the Volkswagen T-Roc R ‘Black Edition is available for over £44k – a thousand more than the standard T-Roc R trim option.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved