Volkswagen T-Roc R gains Black Edition trim

Volkswagen has added a new trim option to its T-Roc R options list which finishes the car in black and comes with several extra bits of on-board equipment over the standard model.

The performance-enhanced T-Roc R is the latest Volkswagen model to receive the brand’s ‘Black Edition’ treatment, after the Golf hatchback and Tiguan SUV. As you might guess, this trim’s key attraction is its all-black exterior finish with roof rails, wing mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels painted the same dark colour as the bodywork.

Volkswagen stresses that this range-topping T-Roc R choice offers both “style and substance”, the latter referring to the longer list of on-board equipment that includes a rear-view parking camera, heated front seats, a motorised boot lid and a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof. The ‘Black Edition’ also comes with a six-speaker Beats sound system.

Now on sale, the Volkswagen T-Roc R ‘Black Edition is available for over £44k – a thousand more than the standard T-Roc R trim option.