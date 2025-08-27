New Volkswagen T-Roc crossover unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled what is said to be its final combustion-powered model – a second-generation T-Roc crossover that introduces an improved interior, an exterior design refresh and a new hybrid engine option.

Based on the brand’s popular Golf hatchback, Volkswagen has sold over two million versions of the current T-Roc across Europe since the model’s launch in 2017. The German marque is hoping that this new successor model will be just as popular when it arrives later this year, rivalling the sales of the Kia Niro, Renault Captur, and the seriously popular Ford Puma.

This next generation model is twelve centimetres longer than the current T-Roc, as Volkswagen aim to give the small SUV a more distinctive exterior look to differentiate it more obviously from the Golf.

Like newer editions to the Volkswagen range like the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs, the new T-Roc sports thin LED lights that stretch across the car’s front and rear fascia with illuminated Volkswagen logos, as well as a larger front grille finished in black.

Arriving in the UK in November, the crossover’s powertrain line-up will consist of two 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engines – 116hp and 150hp respectively. Two range-topping petrol-electric hybrid models are set to arrive in 2026 alongside a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid. This full hybrid powertrain is a first for Volkswagen, who have offered pure petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric drivetrains to date. All models will make use of an automatic gearbox.

Built on the same platform as the larger Tiguan, the new T-Roc has been given the same on-board infotainment package – a 13-inch central touchscreen that juts out the dashboard, alongside a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Settings like drive mode and media volume can be adjusted using a dial mounted on the centre console.

Volkswagen adds that it has “significantly improved” the crossover’s interior quality with more use of soft-touch materials “newly developed” interior fabrics. A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen will not be included as standard, but will be offered either as part of the top-spec trim package or an optional extra.

Launching in the coming months with four trims to choose from – standard, ‘Life’, ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’ – UK pricing for the second-generation T-Roc is yet to be confirmed. The crossover has been priced up in Germany at under €31k, which translates to under £27k in the UK. The model’s price list, as well as the full trim specifications, are sure to be announced in the coming weeks.