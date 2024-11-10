fbpx
TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
TCE Awards reveal

Car of the Year 2025

Coming soon – the very best cars of the year and our Car of the Year 2025. Tune in on Tuesday 3 December to see all the winners!
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Subaru Crosstrek

(2024 – present)

Subaru Crosstrek 2024 wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

46
%
E

Safety Rating:

90
%
A

Eco Rating:

56
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

58
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

65
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

46
%
E

Safety Rating:

90
%
A

Eco Rating:

56
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

58
%
D

Summary

The Subaru Crosstrek is a small-medium crossover vehicle, which arrived in the UK in early 2024. It replaces the previous Subaru XV model.

The Crosstrek is based on the latest Subaru Impreza hatchback, which is not sold in the UK. It’s only available with one powertrain, a 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid assistance. Although Subaru talks up the ‘hybrid’ element of the Crosstrek, in reality it can’t move more than a few metres on electrical power during stop-start driving. The electric motor’s main job is to support the petrol engine.

Being a more rugged version of a hatchback, rather than an SUV-style vehicle, the Crosstrek doesn’t have many direct rivals. The Ford Focus Active and Kia XCeed have a similar go-anywhere style, but the Subaru is far more capable than them if you actually want to go any further off-road than a gravel car park. As Carwow describes it, “If your idea of a twisting road is a rutted farm track, the Crosstrek is brilliant.”

Like most models in the Subaru family, the focus is on functionality rather than avant-garde design. The cabin is quite roomy, but looks a generation behind the latest crossovers from other brands. Auto Express describesthe dashboard as “old-fashioned”, with “buttons are scattered in hard-to-find places”. The boot size is also disappointing, with What Car? saying “you’ll be hard-pressed to find a family SUV with less boot space”.

For most car buyers, ultimately, the Crosstrek’s off-roading capabilities are less important than on-road comfort, low running costs and urban practicality. In these areas, the new Subaru struggles to score many points.

As of November 2024, the Subaru Crosstrek holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 65%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating, but its CO2 emissions are only average, running costs are higher than comparable cars and media review scores have been poor. Being a new model, we won’t have any reliability data for some time to come.

Crosstrek highlights

  • Far more capable off-road than rivals
  • Excellent safety rating
  • Decent cabin space
  • Comfortable ride
  • Subaru customer experience is historically good

Crosstrek lowlights

  • Fuel consumption is poor
  • ‘Hybrid’ branding is overhyped
  • Only one engine and gearbox combination
  • Interior ambience not as good as rivals
  • Engine is noisy at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium crossover
Engines: petrol, mild hybrid assistance
Price: From £34,995

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Subaru Crosstrek – off-road
Subaru Crosstrek – rear, dynamic
Subaru Crosstrek – front, dynamic
Subaru Crosstrek – dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

Regit

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 83%
Child protection: 90%
Vulnerable road users: 85%
Safety assist: 72%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Subaru Crosstrek has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Subaru Crosstrek to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Crosstrek, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models37 mpgD37 – 37 mpgD – D
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Hybrid models174 g/kmC174 – 174 g/kmC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models20A20 – 20A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£247B
Year 2£597B
Year 3£1,023B
Year 4£1,207B
Year 5£1,667B
Overall£4,741B

The Subaru Crosstrek is not as cheap as you might hope to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption is poor, especially since the petrol engine does have a level of electrical hybrid support (although it’s a long way short of a full hybrid, so it can’t run for miles on electricity alone).

The good news is that insurance premiums should be very competitive, while servicing and maintenance bills for the first five years should also be good.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Subaru Crosstrek, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mini CountrymanNissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More news, reviews and information about the Subaru Crosstrek and XV models at The Car Expert

Subaru Crosstrek test drive

Subaru Crosstrek test drive

Subaru XV

Subaru XV

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2023

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

Subaru XV e-Boxer test drive

Subaru XV e-Boxer test drive

Subaru XV review

Subaru XV review

Crash test cars earn five-star ratings

Crash test cars earn five-star ratings

Geneva: New tech for Subaru XV

Geneva: New tech for Subaru XV

Buy a Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Subaru Crosstrek, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re looking to lease a new Subaru Crosstrek, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

For most car buyers, the Subaru Crosstrek's off-roading capabilities are less important than on-road comfort, low running costs and urban practicality. In these areas, the Crosstrek struggles. Subaru Crosstrek

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved