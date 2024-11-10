Summary

The Subaru Crosstrek is a small-medium crossover vehicle, which arrived in the UK in early 2024. It replaces the previous Subaru XV model.

The Crosstrek is based on the latest Subaru Impreza hatchback, which is not sold in the UK. It’s only available with one powertrain, a 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid assistance. Although Subaru talks up the ‘hybrid’ element of the Crosstrek, in reality it can’t move more than a few metres on electrical power during stop-start driving. The electric motor’s main job is to support the petrol engine.

Being a more rugged version of a hatchback, rather than an SUV-style vehicle, the Crosstrek doesn’t have many direct rivals. The Ford Focus Active and Kia XCeed have a similar go-anywhere style, but the Subaru is far more capable than them if you actually want to go any further off-road than a gravel car park. As Carwow describes it, “If your idea of a twisting road is a rutted farm track, the Crosstrek is brilliant.”

Like most models in the Subaru family, the focus is on functionality rather than avant-garde design. The cabin is quite roomy, but looks a generation behind the latest crossovers from other brands. Auto Express describesthe dashboard as “old-fashioned”, with “buttons are scattered in hard-to-find places”. The boot size is also disappointing, with What Car? saying “you’ll be hard-pressed to find a family SUV with less boot space”.

For most car buyers, ultimately, the Crosstrek’s off-roading capabilities are less important than on-road comfort, low running costs and urban practicality. In these areas, the new Subaru struggles to score many points.

As of November 2024, the Subaru Crosstrek holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 65%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating, but its CO 2 emissions are only average, running costs are higher than comparable cars and media review scores have been poor. Being a new model, we won’t have any reliability data for some time to come.

Crosstrek highlights Far more capable off-road than rivals

Excellent safety rating

Decent cabin space

Comfortable ride

Subaru customer experience is historically good Crosstrek lowlights Fuel consumption is poor

‘Hybrid’ branding is overhyped

Only one engine and gearbox combination

Interior ambience not as good as rivals

Engine is noisy at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Small-medium crossover

Engines: petrol, mild hybrid assistance

Price: From £34,995 Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“The Subaru Crosstrek retains the rugged styling of its siblings but struggles with an identity crisis in this category.”

Author: Trinity Francis

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The new Subaru Crosstrek is an oddball that sits somewhere between a hatch and small SUV, but it’s hard to recommend it over the best in either class.”

Author: Richard Ingram

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Japanese brand’s jacked-up Impreza brings off-road capability to a hatchback canvas.”

Author: Matt Saunders

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Subaru Crosstrek is pretty good to drive and amazing off-road, but a poor engine, rubbish economy and high price tag consign it to niche status.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.4 / 10

“The Subaru Crosstrek is an improvement over the XV – but it doesn’t go far enough.“

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It might be worth weighing up the importance of four-wheel drive when considering the Subaru Crosstrek. Yes, there are plenty of similarly-styled SUVs out there that boast better driving dynamics and cost less, but they would leave you stranded if faced with tougher terrain. The Crosstrek most definitely wouldn’t.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“An old-fashioned feel might be a disadvantage against more modern rivals, but when rugged 4×4 ability is essential, this is a hidden gem.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Crosstrek is a proper old school, rufty-tufy, go anywhere small SUV that is sure to appease the Subaru faithful.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Subaru Crosstrek is strong off road but can’t match rival family SUVs in other areas.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 83%

Child protection: 90%

Vulnerable road users: 85%

Safety assist: 72%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Subaru Crosstrek has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Subaru Crosstrek to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Crosstrek, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 37 mpg D 37 – 37 mpg D – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Hybrid models 174 g/km C 174 – 174 g/km C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 20 A 20 – 20 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £247 B Year 2 £597 B Year 3 £1,023 B Year 4 £1,207 B Year 5 £1,667 B Overall £4,741 B

The Subaru Crosstrek is not as cheap as you might hope to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption is poor, especially since the petrol engine does have a level of electrical hybrid support (although it’s a long way short of a full hybrid, so it can’t run for miles on electricity alone).

The good news is that insurance premiums should be very competitive, while servicing and maintenance bills for the first five years should also be good.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Subaru Crosstrek, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | KGM Korando | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mini Countryman | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

