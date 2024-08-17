Make and model: Subaru Crosstrek

Description: Small SUV/crossover

Price range: from £34,290

Subaru says: “The Subaru Crosstrek has been designed around the concept of utility and sportiness that lends itself to an active lifestyle.”

We say: The Crosstrek offers the practicality of a family SUV mixed with good off-road capabilities and safety features.

Introduction

The Subaru Crosstrek is the newest addition to the Subaru range after its all-electric model Solterra joined the lineup in 2023. It replaces the XV in the line-up, which was sold across two generations (2010-2017 and 2017-2024).

Most of Subaru’s range has a very specific audience, but the Crosstrek feels more applicable to customers who are not as focused on ruggedness and practicality. The Crosstrek feels like a good middle ground for drivers who only need that functionality occasionally instead of every day.

As of August 2024, our award-winning Expert Rating Index doesn’t yet include results for the Subaru Crosstrek as we don’t have enough safety data or running cost information just yet, but Subaru will be hoping that the new model improves on the previous XV model, which earned a lowly rating of D (with a score of just 59%) as a new car purchase, and a C grade (with a score of 64%) as a used pick.

What is it?

The Crosstrek is the replacement for Subaru’s XV model. It’s a small SUV / crossover which essentially means it’s higher and slightly larger than a hatchback. It’s the smallest model in Subaru’s range and comes with just one hybrid engine option.

There’s plenty of competition in the SUV market so the Crosstrek could be looked at alongside the likes of the Kia Stonic, Dacia Duster and Hyundai Kona. For a bit more space, the Seat Ateca, Skoda Karoq, or Ford Kuga could be alternatives to consider. Crosstrek finds itself somewhere between small SUV and medium SUV ranges, so once you’ve decided on a budget, this will help to inform which other cars you might also consider.

First impressions

Compared to the Outback the Crosstrek looks small in the flesh but inside it’s spacious and shares a very similar interior layout. Externally, it features chunky black plastic wheel arches and trim around the bumper. It sits noticeably higher than a hatchback but not quite as high as a standard SUV. This makes it very easy to get in and out of and doesn’t make you step up into or down into the car.

In keeping with the rest of Subaru’s range, the Crosstrek is much more modern compared to its predecessor and the angular styling gives it a bit more personality. Inside, the touchscreen is the main focus and everything feels solidly put together. True to Subaru’s reputation it feels built to last and comes with lots of safety equipment as standard.

We like: Feels built to last and has good safety features

We don’t like: Just one engine option

What do you get for your money?

The Crosstrek range starts from £34,290 and rises to £36,290. Two trim options are available: Limited, or Touring. If you fancy a special paint finish that doesn’t come as standard then that costs an extra £595 on top of the purchase price.

Subaru offers a range of different finance options with PCP deals coming in at £298.75 a month with a £7,620 deposit for the entry-level spec. Personal and business contract hire deals are a little more expensive on the monthly amount or Subaru has a 50/50 deal. This is where you pay a 50% deposit, then pay the final 50% a year later with 0% APR.

Limited trim comes with roof rails, six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, and tyre pressure monitoring. Touring adds synthetic leather seat trim, sunroof, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and sat nav.

Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist and reverse automatic braking.

The Crosstrek comes with a three-year / 60,000 mile warranty, which is pretty much the bare minimum and no more these days, while the battery is covered under an eight-year / 100,000 mile warranty.

We like: All safety equipment is included as standard

We don’t like: Short warranty compared to rivals

What’s the Subaru Crosstrek like inside?

The interior feels like it’s made to be hard wearing. In the centre of the dash is a large integrated touchscreen which has some real buttons surrounding it to help with climate controls. While the screen layout is easy to navigate on the move thanks to the large icons, it can be a bit laggy. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connected, the user experience is much smoother.

In the back there’s a good amount of legroom and most passengers will be comfortable with the amount of headroom as well. There’s also enough space for three adults to sit alongside each other without feeling uncomfortable on longer journeys.

The boot space is more than adequate for everyday use and the weekly shop but rivals like the Ford Puma, Dacia Duster and the Hyundai Kona have bigger boots. With the seats down loading space opens up to make room for much larger items. Unlike others in this category the Crosstrek doesn’t have additional storage space underneath the boot floor.

We like: Robust, well laid out cabin

We don’t like: Small boot compared to rivals

What’s under the bonnet?

Subaru offers the Crosstrek with one engine option, a 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid assistance. Although the Crosstrek can drive on electric power alone, it’s rather limited compared to most hybrid models from other manufacturers. Running purely on electricity, it can go for about a mile and reach no more than 25mph, so it’s generally only useful for stop-start urban traffic.

The main role of the electric motor is to provide additional support to the petrol engine, helping to improve fuel economy by reducing load on the engine. Subaru claims that it offers a 10% benefit in fuel economy compared to the same engine without electric support.

Fuel economy is officially rated at 37mpg but, for real-world driving, expect this to vary between 32 to 35mpg. With very economical driving, 40mpg could be achieved. Despite it being the smallest model in Subaru’s lineup, the manufacturer hasn’t skimped on giving the Crosstrek good towing capacity. It can tow a braked trailer up to 1,270kg.

What’s the Subaru Crosstrek like to drive?

The Crosstrek feels much lighter on the road than the Outback. It feels much easier to manoeuvre as it’s a shorter car, all round visibility is very good and aided by a reversing camera. For local journeys it’s easy to jump in and go and the hybrid engine helps it to stay quiet and smooth. The higher ride height gives you a better view of the road and makes the car feel safer than a hatchback where you might be sat lower down.

If you put your foot down the engine can be a bit noisy but this is mostly a product of the type of transmission this car has. Once it’s up to speed it quietens down again. Driving it smoothly and speeding up gradually elicits the best response. This means it can feel underpowered compared to other SUVs that are quicker. However, the Crosstrek is built for off-road driving as well as on-road, so if this is a priority its straight line power isn’t as important.

We like: Great driving position and visibility

We don’t like: Engine feels a bit underpowered

Verdict

The Subaru Crosstrek is a good alternative to a standard hatchback model thanks to the elevated ride height and decent space for rear passengers. If you drive it in a measured way then it’s a very smooth and quiet ride but for enthusiastic drivers who are after a bit more power then there are sportier SUVs out ther.

Like the rest of Subaru’s lineup, the Crosstrek is aimed at drivers who might need to take the car off-road or be more adventurous with how they use it. However, this is perhaps the company’s best option, aside from the all-electric Solterra, for drivers who won’t necessarily use the car for these activities.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Subaru Crosstrek, you might also be interested in these new and used alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

Key specifications

Model tested: Subaru Crosstrek

Price (as tested): £36,290

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol mild hybrid

Gearbox: CVT automatic Power: 134 bhp

Torque: 184 Nm

Top speed: 123 mph

0-60 mph: 10.8 seconds CO 2 emissions: 174 g/km

Euro NCAP rating: Not yet tested (August 2024)

TCE Expert Rating: Not yet rated (August 2024)

Buy a Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Subaru Crosstrek, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Lease a Subaru Crosstrek

If you’re looking to lease a new Subaru Crosstrek, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)