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Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5 | Expert Rating

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Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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New car score:

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Mazda CX-5 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover, with this third-generation model launched in Spring 2026. Now on sale in the UK, this new iteration of he CX-5 has some big shoes to fill, as its predecessor was Mazda’s best-selling car the world over.

Due to that sales success, Mazda has kept the design of this latest CX-5 broadly similar to the outgoing version, Car’s Keith Adams commenting that the Mazda is “still delivers many of the qualities that made it popular in the first place”, explaining that the SUV is “spacious, comfortable and more engaging to drive than most family SUVs.”

Autotrader’s Catherine Kent concludes that the CX-5 is “roomy, stylish and well-equipped”, but also a “car of contradictions”, pointing to that fact that Mazda has stuck to tradition with its choice of a large petrol engine – which is “unfathomably underpowered” – while also following the caving to the industry trend of swapping physical infotainment controls for a touchscreen.

Besides rather consistent complaints about the petrol engine’s adequate but often strained performance, Mazda’s decision to remove the CX-5’s infotainment rotary controller has been broadly unpopular with reviewers. Ellis Hyde of Auto Express adds that the car’s “interior quality is disappointing” and “the tech onboard already feels dated” – criticisms not usually attributed to a new Mazda.

While there are now several published CX-5 reviews online and the car is now available to order, we are waiting for the first UK-based test drives and running cost data to arrive before giving the new CX-5 a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back in the coming weeks!

CX-5 highlights

  • Handsome exterior styling
  • More spacious than the outgoing model
  • Comfortable and well-equipped as standard

CX-5 lowlights

  • Underpowered petrol mild-hybrid engine
  • Interior fit and finish feels cheap in places
  • Over-reliance on touchscreens

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol with mild-hybrid assistance
Price: From £31,550

Launched: Spring 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mazda CX-5 front view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-5 rear view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-5 interior view | Expert Rating
Mazda CX-5 boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The new Mazda CX-5 feels like a step backwards from the previous generation. It’s certainly a handsome-looking, reasonably well-equipped family SUV that’s more practical and spacious than the last one. However, interior quality is disappointing, the tech onboard already feels dated and it’s rather dull to drive.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 93%
Safety assist: 83%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Mazda CX-5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda CX-5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the [Model], we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda CX-5

Overall ratingB64%
New car warranty duration6 years
New car warranty mileage100,000 miles
Battery warranty duration0 years
Battery warranty mileage0 miles

Mazda’s new car warranty is better than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CX-5.

The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Mazda CX-5

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mazda CX-5 from an official Mazda dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Mazda CX-5 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Mazda CX-5 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-5

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-5. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mazda CX-5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda CX-5 at The Car Expert

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New Mazda CX-5 SUV now on sale

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Mazda CX-5 (2017 to 2026)

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Los Angeles 2016: Mazda unveils all-new CX-5

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Mazda CX-5 test drive

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