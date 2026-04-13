Summary

The Mazda CX-5 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover, with this third-generation model launched in Spring 2026. Now on sale in the UK, this new iteration of he CX-5 has some big shoes to fill, as its predecessor was Mazda’s best-selling car the world over.

Due to that sales success, Mazda has kept the design of this latest CX-5 broadly similar to the outgoing version, Car’s Keith Adams commenting that the Mazda is “still delivers many of the qualities that made it popular in the first place”, explaining that the SUV is “spacious, comfortable and more engaging to drive than most family SUVs.”

Autotrader’s Catherine Kent concludes that the CX-5 is “roomy, stylish and well-equipped”, but also a “car of contradictions”, pointing to that fact that Mazda has stuck to tradition with its choice of a large petrol engine – which is “unfathomably underpowered” – while also following the caving to the industry trend of swapping physical infotainment controls for a touchscreen.

Besides rather consistent complaints about the petrol engine’s adequate but often strained performance, Mazda’s decision to remove the CX-5’s infotainment rotary controller has been broadly unpopular with reviewers. Ellis Hyde of Auto Express adds that the car’s “interior quality is disappointing” and “the tech onboard already feels dated” – criticisms not usually attributed to a new Mazda.

While there are now several published CX-5 reviews online and the car is now available to order, we are waiting for the first UK-based test drives and running cost data to arrive before giving the new CX-5 a full-fat Expert Rating score. Check back in the coming weeks!

CX-5 highlights Handsome exterior styling

More spacious than the outgoing model

Comfortable and well-equipped as standard CX-5 lowlights Underpowered petrol mild-hybrid engine

Interior fit and finish feels cheap in places

Over-reliance on touchscreens

Key specifications

Body style: Medium-sized SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol with mild-hybrid assistance

Price: From £31,550 Launched: Spring 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The new Mazda CX-5 feels like a step backwards from the previous generation. It’s certainly a handsome-looking, reasonably well-equipped family SUV that’s more practical and spacious than the last one. However, interior quality is disappointing, the tech onboard already feels dated and it’s rather dull to drive.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Mazda CX-5 is roomy, stylish and well-equipped, yet it also is a car of contradictions. On the one hand it sticks to Mazda’s defiant principles of a large (and unfathomably underpowered) petrol engine, while on the other it has followed the crowd by swapping buttons for a touch-screen. The result might be a compromise too far for Mazda fans and, while those looking for a practical family car will appreciate the space, the CX-5 doesn’t keep up with the competition.”

Author: Catherine Kent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The CX-5 still delivers many of the qualities that made it popular in the first place. It is spacious, comfortable and more engaging to drive than most family SUVs. Yet the CX-5 also feels like a car playing things far too safe.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“Weak acceleration and the loss of Mazda’s excellent rotary infotainment controller mean it no longer feels quite as clever as it once did. That does not make the CX-5 a bad choice, but buyers should shop around before committing.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Mazda might tell you that this is an all-new CX-5, but it’s very much evolution rather than revolution for the Mk3. And sure, while we can see the logic behind the retuned dynamics and softer ride, the previous generation was a better steer, the mild hybrid engine is hugely underwhelming, and the screen-heavy cabin feels like a misstep.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 93%

Safety assist: 83%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Mazda CX-5 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Mazda CX-5. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mazda CX-5 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the [Model], we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Mazda CX-5

Overall rating B 64% New car warranty duration 6 years New car warranty mileage 100,000 miles Battery warranty duration 0 years Battery warranty mileage 0 miles

Mazda’s new car warranty is better than average, and better/worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the CX-5.

The duration is six years, with a limit of 100,000 miles.

Warranty on a used Mazda CX-5

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Mazda CX-5 from an official Mazda dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used Mazda CX-5 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used Mazda CX-5 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mazda CX-5

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Mazda CX-5. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Mazda CX-5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Austral | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Tiguan

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mazda CX-5 at The Car Expert

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