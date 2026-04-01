New Mazda CX-5 SUV now on sale

Mazda has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for the new third-generation CX-5 SUV, which is now available to order in the UK.

Rivalling the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson, the CX-5 remains Mazda’s best-selling model in the UK, with more than 100,000 units sold since the original CX-5 launched in 2012.

Engine and performance

All versions of the new CX-5 use the same petrol engine option: a 2.5-litre ‘e-Skyactiv G’ unit producing 141hp. It replaces the previous entry-level 2.0-litre engine. The engine is paired with a 24V mild-hybrid system and a six-speed automatic gearbox, which is standard across the range.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is available on higher-spec models. Mazda quotes a 0–62mph time of 10.5 seconds for the front-wheel-drive version.

Size and practicality

The new CX-5 is larger than the outgoing second-generation model, with a longer cabin and increased overall dimensions. Boot capacity has increased by 61 litres, and the rear seats now feature a 40:20:40 split-folding layout. Rear doors have also been redesigned to open wider, making access easier.

Interior and technology

Inside, the CX-5 features an updated dashboard layout with a larger central touchscreen. Depending on trim, this measures either around 13 inches or 16 inches.

For the first time in a Mazda model, the system includes built-in Google services. A ten-inch digital instrument display is also fitted. Higher-spec models add a 12-speaker Bose sound system, while a panoramic sunroof is available on upper trims.

Driving and safety

Mazda says the CX-5 has received updates to its chassis and suspension to improve ride comfort and handling.

The SUV also features an updated suite of driver assistance systems and has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Pricing and availability

The new Mazda CX-5 is priced from under £32k, rising to £41k depending on specification.

Orders are open now, with first UK deliveries expected in summer 2026.