What does a heat pump do for your electric car?

Electric cars can lose a significant amount of battery range in cold weather – sometimes between 20% and 30% – and heat pumps are one of the main tools manufacturers use to reduce that loss.

Dealers and manufacturers sometimes market them as an essential feature, but many buyers aren’t entirely sure what they do or whether they’re worth paying extra for. This article explains what a heat pump actually does, and helps you decide whether you need one.

What exactly is a heat pump?

The easiest way to understand a heat pump is to compare it to something you already use at home. An electric heater in a normal car is like a kettle – it creates heat from electricity. That works, but it uses a lot of energy.

A heat pump works more like a fridge, but in reverse. Instead of creating heat, it moves heat from outside air into the car. Even when it feels cold outside, there’s still some heat energy in the air. The system captures that heat, compresses it and brings it into the cabin. Because it’s reusing existing heat rather than generating it from scratch, it needs much less energy to do the same job.

Why heating matters more in electric cars

In a petrol or diesel car, the heater uses waste heat from the engine. Electric cars don’t have that option, so every bit of cabin heating comes directly from the battery.

That’s why winter driving reduces electric car range so significantly. Heating alone can draw several kilowatts continuously, which quickly eats into available range – especially on longer journeys.

How much difference does a heat pump make?

A heat pump doesn’t eliminate range loss in winter, but it does reduce it. Estimates suggest a heat pump can improve cold-weather efficiency by around 8% to 10% compared with a standard heater, though this varies depending on conditions and the car.

In the UK specifically, the benefit tends to be moderate rather than dramatic. Our winters are relatively mild, typically sitting between 0°C and 10°C, which is where heat pumps work well – but also where standard heaters aren’t under extreme strain. For most drivers, that translates to a noticeable but not remarkable gain – perhaps an extra 10 to 30 miles on a longer winter journey.

Heat pumps are useful, but they’re not magic. They still use energy, and their effectiveness drops in very cold conditions. The overall design of the car also matters – some cars manage heat far better than others, regardless of whether a heat pump is fitted. In many cases, a well-designed electric car without a heat pump can outperform a poorly designed one that has it.

Which drivers benefit most?

The value of a heat pump depends heavily on how you use your car. If you regularly do longer motorway trips in winter – particularly early mornings or late evenings – you’re more likely to notice the benefit. It’s also more useful if you don’t always preheat the car while it’s plugged in, or if your electric car has a relatively modest battery.

On the other hand, if most of your driving is short local trips, or you routinely preheat the car before setting off, the difference becomes much harder to notice in day-to-day use.

Which electric cars include a heat pump as standard?

Heat pumps are not yet universal, and provision varies significantly across the market. Some premium brands, including BMW, Porsche and Tesla, include heat pumps as standard across their electric ranges – as you might expect, given the prices involved. A few mainstream models also include them without extra cost: entry-level versions of the Renault Megane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech come with a heat pump as standard, as does the compact Hyundai Inster.

Other popular models – including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.3 – offer a heat pump as an optional extra or as part of a higher trim, typically costing around £1,000 more. Some manufacturers charge separately for a heat pump even on entry-level models where it could reasonably be considered standard equipment, so it’s worth checking the options list carefully when configuring your car.

Should you pay extra for a heat pump?

If the heat pump is a relatively low-cost option and you plan to keep the car for several years, it’s generally worth having – mainly for preserving range and reducing winter inconvenience. But it’s unlikely you’ll recover the cost through electricity savings alone, so think of it as a comfort and convenience upgrade rather than a financial investment.

If it’s tied to an expensive trim upgrade and you mainly drive short distances around town, it becomes much harder to justify. In that case, getting into the habit of preheating the car while it’s still plugged in on cold mornings can be just as effective – it warms the cabin without drawing on the battery’s driving range, and costs nothing extra.

The honest answer is that a heat pump is a useful feature, but not an essential one for most UK drivers. If it comes as standard on the car you’re buying, that’s a genuine benefit. If you’re being asked to pay significantly extra for it, weigh it against how you actually use your car before deciding.

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