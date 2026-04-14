Summary

The Honda Super-N is a new all-electric five-door city car, which is set to arrive in the UK in July.

The compact runaround serves as the replacement for the Honda e supermini, which was removed from sale in 2024. Previewed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, the Super-N is based on the ‘N-One e’ kei car that Honda sells in Japan.

It’s not a direct copy of that model though – Honda says it has made several changes to make the city car better suited to European roads and to boost driving fun. The Honda is set to join a small but growing field of battery-powered city cars, which already includes the BYD Dolphin Surf and Fiat 500 Electric.

That pretty much sums up our summary of the Super-N so far. The only indication of the car’s pricing Honda have given so far is a promise that it will cost under £20k when it arrives in the Summer. When it does arrive in UK showrooms, and reviews of the model have been published, we will update this page with an Expert Rating score.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launching: Summer 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Chery Tiggo 4 – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2026, the Honda Super-N has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2026, the Honda Super-N has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Honda Super-N. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Honda Super-N to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Honda, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Honda Super-N

As of April 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Honda Super-N. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Honda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Honda Super-N, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Current models: BYD Dolphin Surf | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | Hyundai Inster | Leapmotor T03

Discontinued models: SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo-e | Volkswagen e-Up

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Honda Super-N at The Car Expert

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