Summary

The BYD Dolphin Surf is a small electric city car that was launched in the UK in the summer of 2025. Despite the name, it’s a different car from the larger BYD Dolphin.

In China, this car is called the BYD Seagull, part of the company’s ongoing ‘Ocean’ naming series. However, BYD’s marketing department (probably wisely) decided that European customers are not really as fond of seagulls as Chinese customers and the name could be a hindrance, so we get the name Dolphin Surf. In some other markets, it’s called the Dolphin Mini instead.

The BYD Dolphin Surf falls into the city car category, so it’s about the same size as small EVs like the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03. Like these two rivals, the Dolphin Surf was designed as a dedicated EV, rather than being adapted from a petrol car, so there’s more cabin and boot space than you’d expect from such a small car.

The Dolphin Surf will be offered in three trim levels – Active, Boost and Comfort – with a very competitive list of standard equipment at each level. Pricing in the UK will range from about £19K to £24K. That makes it slightly more expensive than the Dacia and Leapmotor, but cheaper than European rivals like the Fiat 500e.

Initial media drives took place in mid-June 2025 around a short urban route in London, so they only provided a limited opportunity for detailed reviews. We are compiling data from these at the moment, and will have a full Expert Rating in coming weeks – including from our own editor, Stuart Masson, who was at the UK launch event.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback

Engines: Single electric motor

Price: From £18,650 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Incomplete media rating

As of June 2025, initial reviews of the BYD Dolphin Surf are just starting to be published. As soon as have enough reviews to generate a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2025, the BYD Dolphin Surf has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the BYD Dolphin Surf has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Dolphin Surf is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Dolphin Surf. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BYD Dolphin Surf is a brand-new car, so we won’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Dolphin Surf, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Dolphin Surf

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Dolphin Surf. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the BYD Dolphin Surf has received

2025 World Car Awards – Best Urban Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Dolphin Surf, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Current models: BYD Dolphin | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | Hyundai Inster | Leapmotor T03

Discontinued models: SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The electric city car market has started really growing in the mid-2020s after years of not really going anywhere. Inspired by the success of its fellow Chinese small cars, the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, the Chinese-market BYD Seagull was rebranded as the Dolphin Surf for its European launch.

More information

More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

