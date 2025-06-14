fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

BYD Dolphin Surf

BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - ER wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The BYD Dolphin Surf is a small electric city car that was launched in the UK in the summer of 2025. Despite the name, it’s a different car from the larger BYD Dolphin.

In China, this car is called the BYD Seagull, part of the company’s ongoing ‘Ocean’ naming series. However, BYD’s marketing department (probably wisely) decided that European customers are not really as fond of seagulls as Chinese customers and the name could be a hindrance, so we get the name Dolphin Surf. In some other markets, it’s called the Dolphin Mini instead.

The BYD Dolphin Surf falls into the city car category, so it’s about the same size as small EVs like the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03. Like these two rivals, the Dolphin Surf was designed as a dedicated EV, rather than being adapted from a petrol car, so there’s more cabin and boot space than you’d expect from such a small car.

The Dolphin Surf will be offered in three trim levels – Active, Boost and Comfort – with a very competitive list of standard equipment at each level. Pricing in the UK will range from about £19K to £24K. That makes it slightly more expensive than the Dacia and Leapmotor, but cheaper than European rivals like the Fiat 500e.

Initial media drives took place in mid-June 2025 around a short urban route in London, so they only provided a limited opportunity for detailed reviews. We are compiling data from these at the moment, and will have a full Expert Rating in coming weeks – including from our own editor, Stuart Masson, who was at the UK launch event.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: Single electric motor
Price: From £18,650 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - Polar Night Black - front, dynamic
BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - Lime Green - front, dynamic
BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - Polar Night Black - rear, dynamic
BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - Lime Green - rear, dynamic
BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - dashboard and front seats
BYD Dolphin Surf (2025 onwards) - Lime Green - side-rear, dynamic

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Incomplete media rating

As of June 2025, initial reviews of the BYD Dolphin Surf are just starting to be published. As soon as have enough reviews to generate a rating, we’ll publish them here.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2025, the BYD Dolphin Surf has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the BYD Dolphin Surf has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Dolphin Surf is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of June 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Dolphin Surf. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BYD Dolphin Surf is a brand-new car, so we won’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating for some time.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Dolphin Surf, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Dolphin Surf

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Dolphin Surf. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the BYD Dolphin Surf has received

2025

  • World Car Awards – Best Urban Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Dolphin Surf, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Current models: BYD Dolphin | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | Hyundai Inster | Leapmotor T03

Discontinued models: SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The electric city car market has started really growing in the mid-2020s after years of not really going anywhere. Inspired by the success of its fellow Chinese small cars, the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, the Chinese-market BYD Seagull was rebranded as the Dolphin Surf for its European launch.

More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

Electric BYD Dolphin Surf supermini now on sale

Electric BYD Dolphin Surf supermini now on sale

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

Everything you need to know about BYD

Everything you need to know about BYD

Which new cars are built in China?

Which new cars are built in China?

BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2025?

Plug-in hybrid cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2025?

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

Buy a BYD Dolphin Surf

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BYD Dolphin Surf, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a BYD Dolphin Surf

If you’re looking to lease a new BYD Dolphin Surf, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a BYD Dolphin Surf

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved