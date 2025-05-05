fbpx

Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Leapmotor T03

(2025 – present)

Leapmotor T03 (2024 onwards) ER wallpaper

Summary

The Leapmotor T03 is a small electric five-door hatchback, classed as a city car. It’s similar in size to the Dacia Spring or Fiat 500e. It was launched in the UK in early 2025.

Leapmotor is a new Chinese brand that is part of the vast Stellantis network, making it a sister brand to the likes of Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën. The T03 is one of the company’s first models to be launched in the UK. As of May 2025, there are about 40 dealers already in place across the UK, located alongside existing dealers from the Stellantis network.

The Leapmotor T03 is one of the cheapest new cars on the UK market, as well as being an electric car. Its major rival is the Dacia Spring – in terms of pricing, the Spring is a little cheaper but the T03 is better equipped.

Interior space is very good for a city car, helped by the fact that its an EV so the room required for a motor and battery is much less than needed for a petrol engine, gearbox, exhaust system, fuel tank and so on. This is particularly noticeable in the rear seats, although the boot is nothing to celebrate.

At its UK launch in early 2025, the T03 was highly praised for its keen pricing, high levels of standard equipment and spacious interior. However, the driving experience leaves much to be desired, especially from its electronic nanny systems. These drew many complaints from reviewers, with our own editor, Stuart Masson, describing them as “probably the most annoying and distracting anti-distraction systems of any new car” and “patently not fit for purpose”.

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor T03 holds a New Car Expert Rating of C ,with a score of 64%. It scores top marks for its low running costs (although we only have limited information at present) and zero tailpipe emissions, but its media review scores have been very poor. As yet, we don’t have a safety rating as Euro NCAP has not assessed the T03. Check back again soon for the latest information.

T03 highlights

  • One of the cheapest new cars on sale
  • High standard level of equipment
  • Spacious interior, especially in rear seats
  • Four-year new car warranty
  • Fit and finish better than expected for the price

T03 lowlights

  • Electronic safety aids are unbearable
  • No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto
  • Not very quiet for an EV
  • Boot space rather disappointing
  • Almost no physical buttons

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: single electric motor
Price: From £15,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2025]
Last updated: N/A
Next update: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“In most ways, the new Leapmotor T03 impresses. It’s very well priced, you get a lot of kit for your money and it’s electric rather than petrol. But the electronic nanny systems are simply terrible.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Stuart Masson

“The Leapmotor T03 trades on maximum value for money. With its sights set firmly on Dacia, the T03 is a credible alternative to the Spring EV, and should win fans on kit count alone. There are a few quirks to the driving experience and it does look a little ungainly, but as a first step into EV ownership (or second car in the household) there’s little not to like.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Richard Ingram

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Carwow

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Sun

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor T03 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the Leapmotor T03 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the T03 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models165 milesC165 – 165 milesC – C
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.5 m/KWhA4.5 – 4.5 m/KWhA – A

We only have limited running cost data on the Leapmotor T03 at the moment, as it’s still a very new model. We do know that the electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of fuel economy on a petrol or diesel car) is very good, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

As soon as we have verified data on insurance group ratings and servicing costs, we’ll update this information accordingly.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Leapmotor T03 is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T03, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Leapmotor T03

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Leapmotor T03. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Leapmotor dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Leapmotor T03, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën ë-C3 | Dacia Spring | Fiat 500e | GWM Ora 03 | Peugeot e-208 | Renault 5 | Vauxhall Corsa Electric

The city car market has been declining for several years as car manufacturers have struggled to design and manufacture small cars down to the price point required to be profitable. However, we are seeing a few electric city cars entering the market, like the Leapmotor T03 shown here and the Dacia Spring. Other small EVs are larger and/or more expensive.

More news, reviews and information about Leapmotor at The Car Expert

Leapmotor T03 test drive

Leapmotor T03 test drive

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

The new car brands set to appear on UK roads in 2025

Leapmotor to arrive in UK with two electric models

Leapmotor to arrive in UK with two electric models

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

New Leapmotor B10 crossover unveiled

The Leapmotor T03 scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, but its driving experience is poor and safety systems awful, which has resulted in very low media ratings.Leapmotor T03
