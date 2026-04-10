Pint-sized Honda Super-N city car arriving in July

Honda has revealed a new small electric car called the Super-N, which is set to arrive in the UK in July.

The compact runaround serves as the replacement for the Honda e supermini, which was removed from sale in 2024. Previewed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year, the Super-N is based on the ‘N-One e’ kei car that Honda sells in Japan.

It’s not a direct copy of that model though – Honda says it has made several changes to make the city car better suited to European roads and to boost driving fun.

Exterior looks and size

The Super-N is based on Honda’s small-car platform used for its Kei models in Japan – agile city cars that are taller and narrower than pint-sized European city cars – and takes styling inspiration from the 1980s City Turbo II. Customisation options will include two-tone exterior paint finishes.

Honda City Turbo II and Super-N

Powertrain and range

The Super-N uses a compact electric drive unit (e-Axle), producing between 63hp and 94hp depending on driving mode (‘city’ or ‘boost’ mode). The electric powetrain is paired with a ‘simulated’ seven-speed gearbox and artificial engine sounds with audible shift sounds between the faux gears.

Honda quotes:

Up to 199 miles of range in ‘city’ driving mode

Around 128 miles of general range (city and motorway travel)

This places it in line with other small electric cars aimed primarily at urban use. For example, the similarly-sized BYD Dolphin Surf can muster up to 137 or 200 miles depending on your powertrain of choice.

Honda says the chassis and suspension have been tuned for UK and European roads, with a focus on handling and responsiveness.

Interior fit and finish

Stepping inisde the narrow cabin, the dashboard features two small displays – a central infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. Stretching across the dash is a small shelf, storage cubby to the right-hand side of the driver.

Between the retro-inspired ‘sports-style’ seats is a small cubby with a single cup-holder and storage tray. Ambient lighting brightens up the cabin, with different colours depending on driving mode you choose.

Pricing and availability

The Honda Super-N is expected to go on sale in the UK from July 2026, with a starting price of under £20,000.

That sums up all we kow about the Super-N so far. More details, including a more comprehensive list of trim specifications and exact UK pricing, are sure to follow in the coming weeks as we get closer to the city car’s official arrival. Has this tiny Honda piqued your interest? Check back soon!